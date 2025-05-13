This Charming Lake Michigan Village Blends Sugar-Sand Beaches With A Postcard-Perfect Marina

Travelers in the Great Lakes State are no strangers to welcoming resort towns, which lure visitors in with beautiful beaches, outstanding boating, and all shades of other fair-weather diversions. But if beaches are your goal, you've got to see those that lie along the Sunset Coast, the west side of the Lower Peninsula. From the natural beauty of a national forest along Lake Michigan to the expanses of sand and towering dunes that make up the shoreline, it's a prime spot for beach fun.

Pentwater is a pleasant summer resort town about halfway up the mitten. Miles of pretty sand beach face the often peaceful waters of Lake Michigan. The town is slightly inland, protected from the open water but still offering some waterfront real estate thanks to the beautiful little Pentwater Lake surrounding the village. The first buildings here were built in the middle of the 1800s to serve the local lumber mills. The dredged channel into Lake Michigan was put in around that time, allowing access to the saw mills on the lake. Over the years, both the inlet and the town expanded.

Today, Pentwater is the perfect summer getaway, as you can spend days on the beach with sand between your toes, pick from plenty of restaurants and bars in the evening, and enjoy lovely strolls down the main drag, looking at the boats on the lake. The Village Green is near the center of the business district and is a popular spot for events and concerts throughout the year. It's also the site of the village Farmer's Market, held every Monday and Thursday morning during the season.