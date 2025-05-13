This Charming Lake Michigan Village Blends Sugar-Sand Beaches With A Postcard-Perfect Marina
Travelers in the Great Lakes State are no strangers to welcoming resort towns, which lure visitors in with beautiful beaches, outstanding boating, and all shades of other fair-weather diversions. But if beaches are your goal, you've got to see those that lie along the Sunset Coast, the west side of the Lower Peninsula. From the natural beauty of a national forest along Lake Michigan to the expanses of sand and towering dunes that make up the shoreline, it's a prime spot for beach fun.
Pentwater is a pleasant summer resort town about halfway up the mitten. Miles of pretty sand beach face the often peaceful waters of Lake Michigan. The town is slightly inland, protected from the open water but still offering some waterfront real estate thanks to the beautiful little Pentwater Lake surrounding the village. The first buildings here were built in the middle of the 1800s to serve the local lumber mills. The dredged channel into Lake Michigan was put in around that time, allowing access to the saw mills on the lake. Over the years, both the inlet and the town expanded.
Today, Pentwater is the perfect summer getaway, as you can spend days on the beach with sand between your toes, pick from plenty of restaurants and bars in the evening, and enjoy lovely strolls down the main drag, looking at the boats on the lake. The Village Green is near the center of the business district and is a popular spot for events and concerts throughout the year. It's also the site of the village Farmer's Market, held every Monday and Thursday morning during the season.
Boats and sand on Lake Michigan
If you're coming to Pentwater, you'll want to stop by the beach, and Mears State Park is the village's primary access point. Located at the end of Lowell Street, the park has a large parking area and campground just steps away from the lakeside. Besides the swimming beach and fishing pier, many folks love coming for sunset views. The parking lot reaches capacity on busy summer afternoons, so it's important to arrive early to claim your spot. Another sandy spot you'll want to check out is Silver Lake State Park, located about 20 minutes south of town. It has towering dunes, miles of pretty beach, and off-road vehicle trails through the sand.
The town is also a popular stopover for boaters exploring Michigan's west coast. The deepwater Pentwater River inlet allows boaters access to the lake, where three marinas and a private yacht club welcome them. All are located along South Hancock Street, and they make for a scenic backdrop as you walk around the town. The centerpiece is the municipal marina, with its 2.5-acre facility along the sidewalk. With benches and picnic tables overlooking the harbor, it's a popular spot to enjoy a cup of coffee, a pastry, and the view. If you're missing the first two, Homebaked by Roxann is across the street.
Wandering up and down Hancock Street is the best way to see the town and find its hidden treasures. You're sure to find plenty of cafes and restaurants as well as shops and art galleries. One iconic spot is Gull Landing, an al fresco restaurant that feels like it dropped out of a tropical island. The Brown Bear is the top-rated bar and restaurant in town, and the Cottage Garden Cafe on the village green is a popular spot for breakfast or lunch.
Visiting Pentwater and the Michigan Coast
There aren't many chains or major hotels in the Pentwater area, but a handful of welcoming inns and bed and breakfasts put you in the heart of the village. The No. 1 inn in the town is the Hexagon House Bed and Breakfast, rated 4.9 stars on Tripadvisor. The charming little inn is housed in an 1890s home that's been renovated with comfortable furnishings and incredible wrap-around porches. Many vacation rentals are available in the area too, including cottages on the beach or in the woods. For those coming for the quintessential Michigan summer experience, there are also quite a few campgrounds to choose from.
Pentwater is about an hour and a half northwest of Grand Rapids, the largest city in the area and the one with the best airport. It's located along U.S. Highway 31, which connects several popular Lake Michigan holiday towns known for their sandy shores and hiking. Less than half an hour north is the slightly larger city of Ludington, which has many more hotel and restaurant choices if you happen to be exploring this section of coastline.
Pentwater is a summer resort town, with all the beachside trappings that entail: outdoor restaurants, fair-weather activities, and lakeside charm. But that's not to say you can't make the best of winter in Michigan here, as well — there's plenty to do around the area in all seasons. Daily average temperatures range from around 70 degrees Fahrenheit in July to the mid-20s in the winter. You might want to plan your trip around one of the town's big events; from art and music events to Oktoberfest and Christmas festivals, Pentwater has something going on at almost every time of the year.