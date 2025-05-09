Hawaii's Chic Luxury Resort Offering Saltwater Lagoon-Style Pools Is A Tropical Waterfall Paradise
There's a proverb in Hawaiian that translates as, "The land is chief; man is its servant." When you see places like the iconic Kalalea Mountain landscape in Northeast Kauai or the island's hidden lava pools, the Pools of Mokolea, it's hard not to feel some kind of reverence or even spiritual call to the land. The Lodge at Kukui'ula in Southern Kauai is designed to heighten that exchange between nature and people. It's organized around a complex of pools, connected by waterfalls and encircled by stone pathways lined with lush greenery.
Though it gets high praise for its pools, the Lodge is full of features for nature lovers. There's a 10-acre farm on the property where guests can pick their own fruits and vegetables, outdoor lava rock showers, and excursions like snorkeling or surfing at Kalapki Beach led by Huaka'i Outfitters. All the while, the resort's accommodations, bungalows, and villas with island textures are top-notch: "The Lodge is impeccable ... gorgeous grounds, lovely view of Poipu and Spouting Horn, and five-star amenities [sic] and cottages/homes," a Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. Here's what may be in store if you decide to stay at The Lodge at Kukui'ula.
Soak in the Lodge at Kukui'ula's Makai Pools while surrounded by palm trees
The Lodge at Kukui'ula is a private club community that's set within a landscape you'll be awed at on the drive in, near Kauai's Southern coastline in Poipu. Its layout is expansive, encompassing three distinct "neighborhoods" of resort cottages, a clubhouse, a golf course, and a farm. Right near the Clubhouse, you'll find the resort's Makai Pools. You might expect a high-end resort in Hawaii to have pools, but what makes these stand out is their playful variety. Not only are there connected saltwater lagoon pools, but also a freshwater infinity pool, a beach entry pool with a sand-filled floor, a hot tub, a water slide, and a sheltered lap pool, which is part of the resort's Hi'ilani Spa.
This water-focused layout serves as an idyllic setting for the resort's luxury homes. There are 40 available dwellings in total, making it pretty exclusive, which range from one to four bedrooms, in three different styles: bungalows, cottages, and villas. The bungalows are designed with island plantation architecture, featuring hardwood floors, a free-standing soaking tub, and a wide porch. Cottages are a bit more expansive, with an added private yard and fire pit. The villas are the most high-end accommodation option, only available as four bedrooms (with one as a detached guest cottage) and fitted with private plunge pools, large kitchens that flow out onto the porch, and even laundry rooms. Guests of any accommodation get access to the Clubhouse.
Play golf or pick tropical fruits at the Lodge at Kukui'ula's Clubhouse
The Lodge at Kukui'ula's homes and pools are wonderful, but pair that with all the amenities provided by the Clubhouse, and you get the sense that it's a whole self-sustaining ecosystem, with endless activities, events, and farm-to-table dining. The golf course is a standout, with 18 holes and views out to the ocean. Plus, given the resort's exclusivity, it's never too crowded. "[I]t's usually fairly easy to get a tee time and be able to play in four hours," said Todd Michaelson, the resort's Director of Golf, in Golf Vacations Magazine. Other sports-related amenities include a tennis court, a pickleball court, and a basketball court.
The Hi'ilani Spa complex is also a major perk, with private lounges, sauna rooms, hot and cold plunges, and meditation gardens. You can get special health juices here that are made with ingredients grown in the on-site garden. Meanwhile, fruits and vegetables from the resort farm are served in daily dishes (or you can pick them yourself). There are two restaurants, too: the 'Umeke Kitchen + Bar, which specializes in local Hawaiian cuisine, and the Makai Grill + Bar, serving casual meals like poke bowls and sandwiches.
The resort requires a minimum stay of three nights. For a one-bedroom bungalow, you can expect to pay around $1,000 per night for the rental alone (minus fees and taxes), making it best suited for travelers looking to splurge on an all-out island retreat. One thing to note about the Lodge at Kukui'ula: It's both cashless and tip-free. As for getting there, it's about a 30-minute drive from Lihue Airport, which is served by some of the best airlines that fly to Hawaii, and there's free parking on site.