Hawaii's Chic Luxury Resort Offering Saltwater Lagoon-Style Pools Is A Tropical Waterfall Paradise

The Lodge at Kukui'ula's homes and pools are wonderful, but pair that with all the amenities provided by the Clubhouse, and you get the sense that it's a whole self-sustaining ecosystem, with endless activities, events, and farm-to-table dining. The golf course is a standout, with 18 holes and views out to the ocean. Plus, given the resort's exclusivity, it's never too crowded. "[I]t's usually fairly easy to get a tee time and be able to play in four hours," said Todd Michaelson, the resort's Director of Golf, in Golf Vacations Magazine. Other sports-related amenities include a tennis court, a pickleball court, and a basketball court.

The Hi'ilani Spa complex is also a major perk, with private lounges, sauna rooms, hot and cold plunges, and meditation gardens. You can get special health juices here that are made with ingredients grown in the on-site garden. Meanwhile, fruits and vegetables from the resort farm are served in daily dishes (or you can pick them yourself). There are two restaurants, too: the 'Umeke Kitchen + Bar, which specializes in local Hawaiian cuisine, and the Makai Grill + Bar, serving casual meals like poke bowls and sandwiches.

The resort requires a minimum stay of three nights. For a one-bedroom bungalow, you can expect to pay around $1,000 per night for the rental alone (minus fees and taxes), making it best suited for travelers looking to splurge on an all-out island retreat. One thing to note about the Lodge at Kukui'ula: It's both cashless and tip-free. As for getting there, it's about a 30-minute drive from Lihue Airport, which is served by some of the best airlines that fly to Hawaii, and there's free parking on site.