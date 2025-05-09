Colorado's Timeless Under-The-Radar City Is An Immaculate Outdoor Paradise Of Red Rock Views And Adventure
Located in the high desert climate of western Colorado, Fruita may be a small town, but it has a big reputation for its outdoor recreation. Located on the western slope of the Rocky Mountains, around 20 minutes west of the largest city in western Colorado, Grand Junction, Fruita is accessible to visitors via I-70. The town is a gateway to some iconic red rock landscapes in Colorado and has some of the best biking trails that you have to experience at least once.
Fruita is rich with water adventures, sitting at the convergence of the Gunnison and Colorado Rivers. From whitewater rafting the headwaters of the Colorado River to paddle boarding and floating the mild flatwater sections through the area's canyons, there are endless options for a day or full weekend of water activities. With local red sandstone hiking trails, spots for road and mountain biking, and the nearby Colorado National Monument, the sheer number of outdoor activities in and around Fruita is staggering.
For the moments of downtime between adventures, Fruita has you covered with charming local breweries, bike shops, cozy cafes, and public art installations. Whether you're pedaling the action-packed 18 Road or Kokopelli biking trails or relaxing on a river floating trip, Fruita provides dramatic scenery and the opportunity for rest and relaxation when you're done. Adventure is a way of life in Fruita, but when the adventures are had, this small Colorado town is a prime spot to rest, relax, and refuel.
Adventure on Fruita's red rocks, rivers, and trails
Colorado's mountain landscape is what makes it so unique, but unlike the busy front range with some of Colorado's ultimate destinations like Denver and Fort Collins, the western slope offers a more laid-back Colorado visit. If you're up for a float on the town's nearby rivers but not familiar with the area, Rimrock Adventures offers guided floats and whitewater rafting trips. The company provides itineraries from an hour and a half to multiple-day excursions, shuttle services, and equipment rentals.
If you'd rather witness the red rock formations from a trail, Fruita is packed with iconic mountain biking and hiking trails. Aside from the iconic 18 Road and Kokopelli, you'll want to visit the Mary's and Moore Fun Loop Trail for a moderate 10.1-mile ride or the 4-mile out-and-back Jester Tunnel Trail. If you want to experience a trail ride but didn't bring a bike, head to Over The Edge, a bike shop in Fruita, for single and multi-day mountain bike rentals.
For a more relaxed adventure, explore the nearby Colorado National Monument, just three miles from Fruita on Highway 340. The scenic Rim Rock Drive offers 23 miles of red rock canyons that make up the monument, unique tunnels, and wildlife up close. The Saddlehorn Campground is tucked in the area's Utah Juniper trees. A National Monument pass and the campground fees of $22 per night are required to stay but are well worth the stunning scenery and stargazing opportunities.
Fruita's small-town charm with flavor and flair
Fruita is a town for more than just thrill-seekers, though. It's also packed with personality and culture. Get a feel for Fruita's community values with a morning cup of sustainably sourced and hand-crafted coffee at Bestslope Coffee. Bestslope's beans are roasted on-site and available for shipping, and their legendary baked goods and burritos are made in-house.
If you're in a rush and in need of a coffee on-the-go, Mission Morning Coffee is the one and only drive-through coffee spot in Fruita. Downtown Fruita is a walkable strip with unique locally-owned businesses like The Cowboy Mercantile, a western-themed store filled with apparel, horse supplies, and farm products. Lithic Book Store & Gallery is another of downtown Fruita's unique shops and the perfect spot for live music, art, and a selection of books.
After your adventure on the water or trails of Fruita, unwind with a craft brew or house margarita at Copper Club Brewing. Copper Club Brewing features a rotating menu, tap room, beer garden, and even a permanent on-site food truck, Taco Club. Fruita even hosts family-friendly festivals like the Mike the Headless Chicken Festival in addition to farmers markets, races, and other events. This relaxed mountain town may be small in size, but it's packed with outdoor adventures, downtown breweries, and a huge personality.