This Scenic Pennsylvania Borough With A Walkable Downtown Offers Historic Charm And Suburban Comfort

While boroughs like Stroudsburg lie hidden deep in the scenic Pocono Mountains, Emmaus sits gracefully on the edge of the Lehigh Valley, offering a charming mix of small-town warmth and suburban convenience. In fact, the town has received various awards and recognitions, including being named one of the top 100 places to live in the United States by CNN in 2007 and 2009. Plus, with ample historic charm and a walkable downtown, Emmaus offers a wealth of things to do and see.

Emmaus has a lot going for it — whether you want to shop the afternoon away, dine at restaurants offering everything from casual meals to fine dining experiences, or pick fresh produce at the popular Farmer's Market in Triangle Park (open every Sunday from May through December). With a population slightly under 13,000 residents, Emmaus provides a small-town vibe while still being close to larger cities like Allentown (around 6 miles away by car) and Bethlehem (roughly 14 miles away by car). Plus, the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and Philadelphia's other key sites lie approximately 60 miles away — roughly an hour's drive — from the borough. Emmaus is also pretty easy to get to with the Lehigh Valley International Airport situated only about 15 miles away and reachable by car in approximately 25 minutes.