This Scenic Pennsylvania Borough With A Walkable Downtown Offers Historic Charm And Suburban Comfort
While boroughs like Stroudsburg lie hidden deep in the scenic Pocono Mountains, Emmaus sits gracefully on the edge of the Lehigh Valley, offering a charming mix of small-town warmth and suburban convenience. In fact, the town has received various awards and recognitions, including being named one of the top 100 places to live in the United States by CNN in 2007 and 2009. Plus, with ample historic charm and a walkable downtown, Emmaus offers a wealth of things to do and see.
Emmaus has a lot going for it — whether you want to shop the afternoon away, dine at restaurants offering everything from casual meals to fine dining experiences, or pick fresh produce at the popular Farmer's Market in Triangle Park (open every Sunday from May through December). With a population slightly under 13,000 residents, Emmaus provides a small-town vibe while still being close to larger cities like Allentown (around 6 miles away by car) and Bethlehem (roughly 14 miles away by car). Plus, the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and Philadelphia's other key sites lie approximately 60 miles away — roughly an hour's drive — from the borough. Emmaus is also pretty easy to get to with the Lehigh Valley International Airport situated only about 15 miles away and reachable by car in approximately 25 minutes.
Embrace Emmaus's rich history
Pennsylvania has plenty of charming boroughs, like the state's "Antiques Capital" with rich history and fantastic deals. Emmaus is also another great example and was incorporated as a Pennsylvania borough in 1859. A bevy of historic sites shed light on the borough's interesting past. For starters, the Knauss Homestead, built in 1777, remained in the Knauss family for over 150 years. As of this writing, you can schedule a private tour for $100 and get an in-depth look at the home, barn (weather permitting), and garden.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places is the handsome 1803 House. Open by appointment only, its stone exterior, wooden doorway entrance, and fireplaces make it a shining example of an early 19th-century dwelling. And just when you thought the homes couldn't get any older, the Shelter House, which was constructed in 1734 and rests on a plateau surrounded by three springs, is believed to be the oldest building in Emmaus. In addition, don't miss the vast collection of artifacts, photographs, and documents awaiting you at the Emmaus Historical Society, which attracts over 1,000 visitors each year. Whether you're a history buff or a casual museum goer, Emmaus promises a host of enriching experiences.
Explore, shop, and dine in Emmaus
Take a leisurely stroll downtown, where you'll have plenty of quaint shops and palate-pleasing restaurants to choose from. Stop by the newly opened Capo & Co., which offers American fare and Italian dishes in a cozy Prohibition-style setting, or nosh on succulent wood-fired pies at the Switchback Pizza Company, which was voted best Emmaus restaurant in Lehigh Valley Style in 2022. Once you're all fueled up, browse a wide selection of titles at Now and Then Books or discover high-quality decor pieces at Cottage & Bloom.
Many of Pennsylvania's parks are simply breathtaking, like Hickory Run State Park boasting everything from hidden waterfalls to tranquil lakes. Emmaus Community Park, with its inviting pavilions, trails, pool, and playground, makes a refreshingly serene, verdant escape for the entire family after a busy day of sightseeing. You can also head over to Triangle Park, an Emmaus staple since the borough's establishment, for such fun-filled community events as the Emmaus Farmers' Market, Old Fashioned Christmas, and SnowBlast Winter Arts Festival. If you're visiting in the spring, be sure to keep an eye out for Lehigh Valley's celebrated cherry blossoms, which make a captivating backdrop for selfies and group photos alike.