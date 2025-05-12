California's Canyon Route Weaves Between Wildflower Meadows, Crashing Waterfalls, And Scenic Valleys
California has so much to offer visitors, from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood's star-studded streets to a national park full of Mars-like landscapes. However, if you're more interested in exploring a road less traveled, one that offers both natural beauty and historic charm, California's Feather River Canyon offers a drive like no other.
Tucked into the eastern part of the Sierra Nevada mountains, this canyon route weaves through rugged landscapes as it follows the North Fork Feather River along State Route 70. Stretching approximately 60 miles between Oroville and Quincy, this section of road is the highlight of the 130-mile Feather River Scenic Byway, a drive that perfectly balances awe-inspiring natural beauty with human ingenuity.
There is no better way to witness California's wild beauty than from the comfort of your car, where there's enough adventure around every bend to keep you curious. Whether you're a weekend road tripper, a photography enthusiast, or someone who's simply seeking a quieter slice of the Sunshine State, the Feather River Canyon delivers. Offering waterfalls, wildflowers, and scenic valleys, this drive perfectly combines raw natural beauty with fascinating feats of engineering on every curve.
Falls and flowers, from Oroville to Quincy
Starting in Oroville, a small city in Butte County that's known as the gateway to the Sierra Nevada, you'll head east on State Highway 70, where the road transforms from standard pavement to scenic corridor where it threads through Feather River Canyon. As you head into the canyon, the terrain becomes increasingly dramatic. The road follows steep granite cliffs while the Feather River sparkles below, carving its way through the forested ravine. In spring, wildflowers spill down hillsides and waterfalls rush from the heights, fed by snowmelt. Come fall, the foliage ignites in reds, golds, and oranges that cast fiery reflections on the river's surface.
Feather River Canyon is more than a natural treasure; it's a monument to some of California's most impressive engineering feats. Along the route, travelers encounter the Pulga and Tobin Bridges, which have become icons of the area. These twin structures — one a highway bridge and the other a railway trestle — were built in a cross formation above the canyon in the early 1900s. A testament to the ingenuity of modern engineering, these landmarks are some of the most visually arresting man-made monuments in America.
One of the most notable waterfalls found along the route is Feather Falls, a spectacular 410-foot drop located just south of the main highway in Plumas National Forest. While it requires a detour and a moderate round-trip hike of about 8 miles, the effort is well worth it. The trail takes you through lush woodlands bursting with wildflowers before you arrive at the Feather Falls Overlook, where the thunderous waterfall plunges into a misty basin below. For those less inclined to hike, the viewpoint alone provides a breathtaking glimpse of one of California's tallest waterfalls.
Engineering feats and cozy lodgings
The route also boasts a trio of tunnels carved through solid granite, offering a brief but thrilling shift in scenery. But perhaps the most impressive sight on this drive is the Stairway of Power — a series of seven hydroelectric powerhouses strategically spaced out along the river. While some of the powerhouses aren't open to the public, you can admire them from roadside pullouts, especially near the Rock Creek and Cresta Dams. Once in the canyon, a stay at Belden Town Resort and Lodge is recommended. This tiny riverside community was originally a railroad station but has since become a quirky Californian pit stop, an offbeat destination for travelers.
When you arrive in nearby Quincy, where the route ends, you'll find plenty of places to eat and lodge. Quincy Feather Bed Inn is a charming B&B located in a Victorian home, one that provides a comfy retreat with a breakfast included. Moon's Restaurant in Quincy is a local favorite that dishes up classic California cuisine. The Brewing Lair, just outside town, is a small brewery nestled in a pine forest where you'll find picnic tables and local beers. It's a great place to wind down after a long day of driving.
If you're charmed by the magic of this area and want to continue exploring Plumas County, you can loop through La Porte Road toward Lake Almanor. However you choose to experience it, Feather River Canyon Route offers breathtaking views, historical depth, and the soothing rhythm of the river. It's the perfect place for photo ops and to catch some of California's incredible waterfalls and wildflowers.