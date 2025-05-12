California's Canyon Route Weaves Between Wildflower Meadows, Crashing Waterfalls, And Scenic Valleys

Starting in Oroville, a small city in Butte County that's known as the gateway to the Sierra Nevada, you'll head east on State Highway 70, where the road transforms from standard pavement to scenic corridor where it threads through Feather River Canyon. As you head into the canyon, the terrain becomes increasingly dramatic. The road follows steep granite cliffs while the Feather River sparkles below, carving its way through the forested ravine. In spring, wildflowers spill down hillsides and waterfalls rush from the heights, fed by snowmelt. Come fall, the foliage ignites in reds, golds, and oranges that cast fiery reflections on the river's surface.

Feather River Canyon is more than a natural treasure; it's a monument to some of California's most impressive engineering feats. Along the route, travelers encounter the Pulga and Tobin Bridges, which have become icons of the area. These twin structures — one a highway bridge and the other a railway trestle — were built in a cross formation above the canyon in the early 1900s. A testament to the ingenuity of modern engineering, these landmarks are some of the most visually arresting man-made monuments in America.

One of the most notable waterfalls found along the route is Feather Falls, a spectacular 410-foot drop located just south of the main highway in Plumas National Forest. While it requires a detour and a moderate round-trip hike of about 8 miles, the effort is well worth it. The trail takes you through lush woodlands bursting with wildflowers before you arrive at the Feather Falls Overlook, where the thunderous waterfall plunges into a misty basin below. For those less inclined to hike, the viewpoint alone provides a breathtaking glimpse of one of California's tallest waterfalls.