The Midwest's Best-Kept Secret Is This Scenic Uncrowded Lake Paradise That's Been Compared To Tahoe

Patoka Lake and its many branches sprawl over 8,800 acres, giving you plenty of coves and shoreline to enjoy. If you're interested in birdwatching, be sure to bring a pair of binoculars — bald eagle and osprey are commonly seen above its glimmering waters. Prefer to get lost in the surrounding hills? Head out on the rugged Main Trail. This starts at the Nature Center before meandering into the forest for 6.5 miles. A shorter excursion can be had on the Wildlife Management Demonstration Trail. It's only 2 miles long, but you'll find various markers giving you additional info about the region's flora and fauna.

No trip to Patoka Lake is complete without dipping your toes in the water. It's often cited as one of the cleanest lakes in the Midwest, and Patoka Lake Beach makes it easy to enjoy its calm shores. You'll enjoy views of southern Indiana's hills in the distance, and there's even a concession stand on site if you work up an appetite. Prefer to get on the water? Snag a boat or waverunner rental from Hoosier Hills Marina.

Hiking, swimming, and boating are the most popular ways to spend time at Patoka Lake, but there's so much more to enjoy in and around the body of water. Sunflower fields are known to pop up on the north side of the park, a disc golf course lets you and your fellow travelers enjoy some friendly competition, and the Patoka Lake Interpretive Center discusses the park's history and the many creatures calling it home.