California's 'Secluded Refuge' Is An Orange County Park With Charming Mountain Vistas And Rugged Trails

Southern California is a veritable megalopolis, what with its densely populated cities and suburbs sprawling on as far as the eye can see. Still, the region's urban jungles pale in comparison to the vast swaths of wilderness spaces that dominate the land to this day. Take, for example, Orange County's massive regional park system, which gives day-trippers and locals alike the chance to roam the Golden State's rugged terrain, wild and free. This mammoth network of protected areas covers nearly 40,000 acres — over 1,200 of which can be found in the lush Santiago Oaks Regional Park, right on the outskirts of the city of Orange.

Stretching alongside the waters of the Santiago Creek, an offshoot of the Santa Ana River, the park lies about 30 minutes outside of Santa Ana. The city is home to the nearest major airport and is located just outside of Anaheim, the ultimate gateway to California's best family-friendly attractions. Whether you're adventuring solo, with friends, or with kids, Santiago Oaks certainly has something to offer everyone. There are picnic areas, barbecues, and a playground, not to mention miles upon miles of interconnecting trails for humans, dogs, and horses alike. The park even has a wedding and reception venue available to rent for lovebirds looking to get hitched in the great outdoors.

According to the County of Orange, "this secluded refuge offers hikers, bikers and equestrians the natural charm of mountain vistas, an orange grove, a meandering creek and a mature forest of many different species of trees," making it one of the most incredible California spots to visit if you're in the area.