Oklahoma's Underrated Nature Center Is A Castle Inspired By European Architecture For Free Sweeping Views

Crossing the Sooner State, one moment you might be driving through the giant sand dunes of Oklahoma's Little Sahara State Park, and the next you're gazing up at a lakeside stone tower that looks like something from a medieval kingdom. But far from a relic of old Europe, this tower, the Tucker Tower Nature Center, is an underrated part of Oklahoma's own Depression-era history. Looking over Lake Murray, the tower offers some stellar views, and there's plenty to explore inside, too. Half castle and half educational center, at the Tucker Tower Nature Center you can dwell on prehistoric fossils, then climb up the tower stairs to admire the brilliant blue lake.

The Tucker Tower Nature Center sits within Lake Murray State Park in southern Oklahoma, nearly two hours by car from Oklahoma City, the affordable, artsy cowboy culture destination. It was built in the 1930s, supposedly intended to be a governors' retreat, but instead it became a geological museum and nature center, with donation-based admission. Ever since it was erected, the tower, high up on a cliff and visible from all around the state park, has become an Oklahoma treasure and a treat for visitors, with its array of exhibits and access to the outdoors. "It's just an iconic structure for southern Oklahoma. It gives a real sense of place when you are here," described Mark Teders, a park naturalist who's worked at the tower, in The Oklahoman.