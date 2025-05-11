Florida's Food Scene Just Got A Major Boost With Michelin Stars For Five Restaurants Across The State

Florida's gentle, warm weather has made it one of the most important agricultural regions in the United States. Access to fresh produce merges with the state's impressive influx of immigrants from all over the world to create a delicious regional cuisine. The final ingredient for making this a culinary hotspot is the large number of tourists and locals who are willing to spend a good amount of money on an excellent gourmet meal. It's not surprising, then, to find that 31 Florida restaurants have a Michelin star, with five new spots joining the list in 2025.

Scattered around Tampa, Greater Orlando, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Greater Miami, the state boasts 29 one-Michelin-starred restaurants and two establishments with two stars. Predictably, Miami is the city with the most overall stars, also boasting two new Green Star restaurants (a distinction given to kitchens with outstanding commitment to sustainability): EntreNos and Stubborn Seed. Diners who want delectable meals without the prices that starred restaurants command will find 36 Bib Gourmand spots around the state, like Ghee Indian Kitchen in Miami or Streetlight Taco in Tampa. These affordable eateries excel amongst the competition, even if they don't have any stars.

While all the restaurants included in the 2025 Florida Michelin Guide are worth visiting, if you're looking for the state's exciting newcomers, there are five new spots you should set your eyes on.