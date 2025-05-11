Hidden In New York's Finger Lakes Is An Underrated City Where Glass Artistry And Scenic Views Shine

If you're looking to explore the Empire State beyond New York City's iconic spots from your favorite movies and want to look for something with a small-town charm, the Finger Lakes Region is the perfect destination. Hidden in the region is Corning, an underrated gem with a rich history and cozy scenic vibes.

With roots as a lumbering town, the arrival of the Brooklyn Flint Glass Company from New York City changed the city, now dubbed America's Crystal City. From Brooklyn Flint Glass to Corning Glass Works, the company is now known as Corning Incorporated — a company that has a hand in glass production from Pyrex to space shuttle windows. But that's not all that Corning has to offer. Situated along the Chemung River, they have gorgeous scenery, boutique shops, and a thriving arts scene.

Located in the south of the Finger Lakes region, Corning is an hour from Seneca Lake and its wineries, outdoor adventure, and endless beauty. It's also about four and a half hours from both New York City and Toronto. The nearest airport is Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, 10 miles away.