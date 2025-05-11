Hidden In New York's Finger Lakes Is An Underrated City Where Glass Artistry And Scenic Views Shine
If you're looking to explore the Empire State beyond New York City's iconic spots from your favorite movies and want to look for something with a small-town charm, the Finger Lakes Region is the perfect destination. Hidden in the region is Corning, an underrated gem with a rich history and cozy scenic vibes.
With roots as a lumbering town, the arrival of the Brooklyn Flint Glass Company from New York City changed the city, now dubbed America's Crystal City. From Brooklyn Flint Glass to Corning Glass Works, the company is now known as Corning Incorporated — a company that has a hand in glass production from Pyrex to space shuttle windows. But that's not all that Corning has to offer. Situated along the Chemung River, they have gorgeous scenery, boutique shops, and a thriving arts scene.
Located in the south of the Finger Lakes region, Corning is an hour from Seneca Lake and its wineries, outdoor adventure, and endless beauty. It's also about four and a half hours from both New York City and Toronto. The nearest airport is Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, 10 miles away.
Visit the Corning Museum of Glass
As the world's largest glass museum, you can't miss a visit to the Corning Museum of Glass. Their collection spans more than 50,000 artifacts, with a constantly rotating exhibit of glass history, innovations, and more. You can check out the contemporary glass galleries, where they showcase the permanent collection highlights.
Aside from the galleries, they also have various events and special programs, such as the glassworking demonstrations that are offered daily. If you're eager to try your hand at it, you can make your own glass project at the museum. They offer everything from hot glassworking, which takes about 15 minutes, to an in-depth glassblowing experience that typically takes an hour to do. These are for additional costs, and you will have an expert guiding you every step of the way. Costs vary depending on what you want to do, but a hot glassblowing session would be $36 at the time of writing.
Tickets are $25 for adults and free for children and teens 17 and under, at the time of writing. The museum is open daily from April to December from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. January to March, the museum is closed on Wednesdays. If you'd like to combine your visit with a visit to the Rockwell Museum, just a 13-minute walk away, you can get a combined price of $35 for adults.
Explore downtown Corning's Gaffer District
Downtown is the heart of the city and is a must for a true Corning experience. Wondering where to start exploring? Take a breather and stop by the Bridge Street Bridge where you can see some scenic views of the town and Chemung River. If you're into learning more about the town's history, head to the Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes. Take a tour of the various historical buildings that tell the story of Corning's history. There's also a walking tour centered downtown called the Buildings Alive Trail, where more stories are shared about the institutions that make up Gaffer District.
In the summer, the Farmer's Market is open every Thursday from June 5 to October 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the fall, they hold their annual Harvest Festival on one September weekend with a celebration of local food, music, and community. If you can't get enough of glass, their annual GlassFest happens every May. Get ready to see live glass blowing, live music, and tons of different art vendors.
If you want to explore more, Corning is an easy day trip from other iconic spots in the region. Watkins Glen, in the heart of New York's Finger Lakes Region, is about 30 minutes away and another underrated town in the Finger Lakes, Ovid, is less than an hour away.