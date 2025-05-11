This Bungalow-Lined Los Angeles Neighborhood Is Bursting With Art, Live Music, And Mid-Century Magic

Just a 10-minute drive northeast of Downtown LA, there's a wholesome neck of the woods where hip converges with history. Hugging the 110 as it snakes its way to Pasadena, and with three sunny stops on the Gold Line (handy, since the LA Metro is the cheapest way to get around LA on vacation), Highland Park is just out of the way enough to fly beneath most people's radar.

Streets here are lined with tropical florals, leafy trees, and colorful Craftsman homes dating back to the early 20th century, when creatives were drawn to the area by the establishment of California's oldest liberal arts college. Casitas joined the mix in the 1950s and '60s with the rise of the Chicano art movement, fed by a vibrant Latino community. Today, creativity still runs through the veins of North Figueroa Street and York Boulevard — the neighborhood's main thoroughfares — in the form of photogenic Art Deco architecture, a well-regarded music scene, and professional murals lining back alleys on par with the best in LA's Downtown Arts District.

While "best coffee in the neighborhood" is always up for debate among locals (as well as "best matcha," a tea latte that both Kumquat and Modu Cafe do particularly well), their neighborhood pride is not. And with its nostalgia-meets-modern character paired with fantastic eateries and watering holes, it's no wonder Highland Park so easily steals the hearts of both residents and visitors.