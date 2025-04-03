A Once-Blighted And Dangerous Street In Los Angeles Is Now A Burgeoning Arts District
Spanning over 500 square miles of land, Los Angeles is a sprawling metropolis unlike any other. Boasting everything from trendy lakeside neighborhoods like Silver Lake, to mountainous California neighborhoods with legendary musical pasts, such as Laurel Canyon, every corner of the city offers something different. Hollywood is suitable if you're a first-time LA tourist looking for iconic landmarks to pose with for your Instagram. Meanwhile, Beverly Hills is ideal if you're scoping out the best celebrity hotspots to see stars.
However, if you're more interested in streets lined with colorful murals, unique art galleries, and eclectic eateries, there's a whole district in LA you won't want to miss. Tucked into a former industrial area, the Arts District is a jewel in Downtown LA. Growing from an artist's haven in the 1970s, and moving through a dangerous decline in the 1990s, the area has seen a resurgence in the last decade and transformed into the vibrant neighborhood it is today.
Behold vibrant street art and unique galleries in LA
Situated on the eastern edge of Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA), the Arts District is a cluster of creativity. The neighborhood's most visually striking feature is its street art. Vibrant murals and graffiti masterpieces color the sides of buildings, featuring everything from portraits of cultural icons to abstract paintings, while sculptures and sidewalk drawings decorate the streets.
While just a stroll down its walkable streets will give you an eyeful of art, there are also a number of galleries and creative spaces to explore. Step inside Art Share L.A., a two-story warehouse featuring exhibitions, art classes, and onsite lofts for local artists. For a truly unique gallery experience, venture to Hauser & Wirth. Housed in a former flour mill, one of its prime features is a stunning mural-adorned garden complete with vegetable beds and chicken coops. In addition to admiring its gallery spaces, you can peruse the onsite art bookstore, or dine on the patio at its resident Manuela Restaurant.
Explore eclectic eateries and colorful nightlife
Boasting everything from upscale restaurants to cozy gastropubs, the Arts District has an eclectic menu of eateries to choose from. Lining its streets, you'll find some of the best local restaurants in Los Angeles, including Bavel, a Middle Eastern hotspot with some of the best pita and hummus in the city. If you're craving Italian, Bavel's cousin, Bestia, serves handmade pastas, woodfired pizzas, and delectable desserts in a converted warehouse with contemporary furnishings and exposed brick walls. Tables at both spots are known to fill up quickly, so it's best to make a reservation. For something more casual, head to Father's Office, a sprawling gastropub with outdoor seating, and mouth watering burgers and brews, or the beloved open-air public house in historic digs, Angel City Brewery
If you're looking to grab a cocktail, there are plenty of sip-worthy spots decorating the Arts District. For something dark and intimate, duck into Death & Co., an offset of the famed New York City bar, serving creative cocktails in a speakeasy atmosphere. For something more lively, check out Flamingo Bar, a flirty, pink-steeped bar with Miami Beach vibes, and a disco ball-lit dance floor. If you want to explore LA's thriving creative community and its vibrant restaurant and bar scene, the Arts District is the place to be.