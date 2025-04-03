A Once-Blighted And Dangerous Street In Los Angeles Is Now A Burgeoning Arts District

Spanning over 500 square miles of land, Los Angeles is a sprawling metropolis unlike any other. Boasting everything from trendy lakeside neighborhoods like Silver Lake, to mountainous California neighborhoods with legendary musical pasts, such as Laurel Canyon, every corner of the city offers something different. Hollywood is suitable if you're a first-time LA tourist looking for iconic landmarks to pose with for your Instagram. Meanwhile, Beverly Hills is ideal if you're scoping out the best celebrity hotspots to see stars.

However, if you're more interested in streets lined with colorful murals, unique art galleries, and eclectic eateries, there's a whole district in LA you won't want to miss. Tucked into a former industrial area, the Arts District is a jewel in Downtown LA. Growing from an artist's haven in the 1970s, and moving through a dangerous decline in the 1990s, the area has seen a resurgence in the last decade and transformed into the vibrant neighborhood it is today.