South Carolina's Undeveloped Barrier Island Promises A Pristine, Quiet Escape Full Of Wildlife

It may seem cliché that a dreamy, naturalist's heaven accessible only by boat is a private island once owned by a billionaire, although it may surprise you that this exclusive paradise is off the coast of South Carolina, of all places. However, this island is no longer owned by a billionaire, nor is it still private. In fact, St. Phillips Island is now a public state park and remains arguably the most pristine barrier island along the Southeastern U.S. seaboard. Ted Turner, a wealthy American media mogul, bought St. Phillips, one of several barrier islands in the area, in 1979, and built his family a private, five-bedroom vacation home there. During his 40-year ownership, Turner maintained St. Phillips under a conservation easement with the Nature Conservancy, actively ensuring that nothing would harm or alter the natural landscapes. In 2017, Turner sold his island to South Carolina in what LandReport called the "Conservation Deal of the Year" for $4.9 million, only about one-third of the property's value, so that the state could acquire it and preserve its natural environments.

Today, South Carolina maintains St. Phillips, along with nearby Hunting State Park, an unsung South Carolina beach paradise, and these Lowcountry barrier islands are a haven for native flora and fauna. The island, just off the coast of Beaufort, South Carolina, one of the happiest seaside towns in America, is accessible only by boat, and it has a number of gorgeous trails that wind through its tiny, 4,680-acre, biodiverse landscape. It's considered one of South Carolina's six National Natural Landmarks, part of the National Parks Service, and is one of only a handful of barrier islands along the Southeastern coastline that is virtually untouched by human development. For a day of peace in nature, St. Phillips is the place to go.