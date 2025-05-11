A Serene American State Out West Has More Dark-Sky Certified Stargazing Spots Than Anywhere Else

If national parks do not appeal to you, Utah's DarkSky sites extend to communities and monuments. The community of Moab, for example, is an outdoor lover's paradise with its many rivers, canyons, and historic rock formations — and it's an official dark sky community. And if Moab is too crowded for your tastes, consider the less crowded but equally majestic town of Torrey near Capitol Reef National Park.

Identifying a DarkSky-certified spot is the first and perhaps simplest step of an amazing stargazing trip. Once that's complete, it's time to plan to ensure you're getting the most out of the trip. That includes deciding how to get to your destination (driving might be the wisest option), packing comfortable clothing, informing someone of your plans if you intend to go alone, ensuring your binoculars or telescope is in working order, and of course, packing snacks and water. Other necessities include flashlights, batteries, and blankets.

While stargazing is not limited by seasonality, weather conditions can play a factor. The most obvious is whether or not conditions are cloudy, which could impact the view. Also, while winter months are perfectly acceptable for stargazing, summer might be best because the center of the Milky Way is most prominent during those months, creating a higher concentration of stars and a more exquisite view. Another time of the month to experience amazing stargazing opportunities is at the start of a new moon or at least a few days before or after — if you try to stargaze with a fuller moon, the moon's light can interrupt the view. Unsurprisingly, the best time of day to experience the full beauty of stargazing is late at night, ideally 10 p.m. or later. So if you're considering a stargazing trip, look to Utah for many breathtaking options.