This Cozy Alpine Inn In The Washington Mountains Is An Escape Straight Out Of A Bavarian Storybook
While you can explore a German mountain town without leaving the U.S. in Leavenworth, Washington, there's another Bavarian-style destination less than two hours from Seattle. The Alpine Inn is nestled in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, right next to the Crystal Mountain ski resort, in the Cascade Range. The charming hideaway lies in the shadow of Mount Rainier, a breathtaking mountain resembling the serene Swiss Alps. The iconic 14,410-foot-tall volcano is surrounded by over 200,000 acres of pristine wilderness that are ripe for exploration.
The Alpine Inn was built in 1964 to resemble a classic Alps mountain chalet with wooden frames, colorful shutters, and peaked roofs. This style continues in the 21 cozy and comfortable guest rooms. The hotel also contains the Alpine Inn Restaurant, a convivial dining room and patio featuring hearty European mountain fare, and the Snorting Elk Cellar, an Alps-inspired apres-ski bar.
The prime perch of the Alpine Inn affords guests easy access to all the best activities of the region. It is just steps from the Mount Rainer Gondola to Crystal Mountain, the largest ski resort in the state, with over 2,500 acres of skiable terrain. When the snow melts, guests can head out on hikes right from the inn, including part of the famed Pacific Crest Trail! Other summer adventures include disc golf, horseback riding, and mountain biking. Oh, and Mount Rainier National Park is just a 10-minute drive away.
Staying at the Alpine Inn
The quaint Alpine Inn is the perfect base for all of your outdoor adventures in the Cascades. The different room configurations are ideal for couples, families, and groups. There are even connecting family rooms that can sleep up to six with bunk beds. All rooms have ensuite bathrooms and are decorated in the chalet style, with plaid blankets, carved wood dressers, and velvet furniture.
For a delicious meal, you don't have to travel far, as the all-day Alpine Inn Restaurant serves up hearty Alps mountain fare, from Hungarian goulash to Austrian wiener schnitzel. "We had a wonderful lunch on the deck outside on a perfect day at the Alpine Inn Restaurant," wrote a Triapadvisor reviewer. "The service was excellent, the scenery outstanding and the food great."
And right beneath the restaurant is the Snorting Elk Cellar, an award-winning watering hole that is a Crystal Mountain institution. The bar resembles a classic rathskeller, with 18 beers on tap, a roaring fireplace, and vintage ski memorabilia decorating the walls.
The Alpine Inn may seem to transport guests to Europe, but it's also easy to access. It is just a 90-minute drive from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The Alpine Inn and Restaurant is open year round, though restaurant hours vary depending on the season. Ski season runs from late November to late May, while in the summertime hiking and biking trails abound. And though winter and summer are popular times to visit, Mount Rainier is considered by many to be one of the best national parks to visit in the fall.