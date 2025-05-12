This Cozy Alpine Inn In The Washington Mountains Is An Escape Straight Out Of A Bavarian Storybook

While you can explore a German mountain town without leaving the U.S. in Leavenworth, Washington, there's another Bavarian-style destination less than two hours from Seattle. The Alpine Inn is nestled in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, right next to the Crystal Mountain ski resort, in the Cascade Range. The charming hideaway lies in the shadow of Mount Rainier, a breathtaking mountain resembling the serene Swiss Alps. The iconic 14,410-foot-tall volcano is surrounded by over 200,000 acres of pristine wilderness that are ripe for exploration.

The Alpine Inn was built in 1964 to resemble a classic Alps mountain chalet with wooden frames, colorful shutters, and peaked roofs. This style continues in the 21 cozy and comfortable guest rooms. The hotel also contains the Alpine Inn Restaurant, a convivial dining room and patio featuring hearty European mountain fare, and the Snorting Elk Cellar, an Alps-inspired apres-ski bar.

The prime perch of the Alpine Inn affords guests easy access to all the best activities of the region. It is just steps from the Mount Rainer Gondola to Crystal Mountain, the largest ski resort in the state, with over 2,500 acres of skiable terrain. When the snow melts, guests can head out on hikes right from the inn, including part of the famed Pacific Crest Trail! Other summer adventures include disc golf, horseback riding, and mountain biking. Oh, and Mount Rainier National Park is just a 10-minute drive away.