A Small California Community Just Outside Of Sequoia National Park Is A Picturesque Destination To Retire

Summer is the busiest season for this gateway community, with over a million people visiting Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. If you visit then, you'll get a real sense of what it's like to live here during high season: fuller restaurants, more crowded grocery stores, and a lot going on around town. Seeing it at its busiest can help you decide if it feels right for you. Since accommodations in communities like this tend to fill up fast, it's a good idea to start looking at lodging as soon as possible. Spots like the Buckeye Tree Lodge and The Gateway Lodge and Restaurant may hit capacity throughout summer, so don't hesitate to make your travel plans. If you need another reason to visit during the summer, Crystal Cave, one of the highlights of Sequoia National Park, is scheduled to reopen for visitors in late May 2025. Sequoia is also home to General Sherman, a 2,000-plus-year-old tree that also currently holds the title of being the world's largest.

Among the fun things to check out during a stay in Three Rivers are local art galleries and festivals. The 1st Saturday is a monthly celebration where local artists, businesses, and restaurants come together to showcase their work. For a town of just over 2,000 people, Three Rivers has a surprisingly large number of resident artists. At the May 2025 event, more than a dozen artists offered everything from pottery and paintings to handmade clothing and jewelry. If you go, stop by the Three Rivers Historical Museum for a map of participating locations. The museum is volunteer-run, and volunteering, as a study from the Corporation for National and Community Service shows, can benefit the well-being of seniors and improve their connection to the community.