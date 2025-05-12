A Small California Community Just Outside Of Sequoia National Park Is A Picturesque Destination To Retire
If you're one of the millions of Americans eligible to retire in the next few years, and you love national parks, there's a small community in California calling your name. With higher-than-average ratings for access to healthcare, gorgeous scenery, mild weather most of the year, and an artsy vibe, the town of Three Rivers has a lot going for it on the "where to retire" scorecard. Three Rivers is located about an hour outside Fresno, but mere minutes from Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon National Park, two of the most awe-inspiring destinations in America.
It's hard to believe, but according to Census.gov, every member of the Baby Boomer generation will be 65 or older by 2030. That's less than five years away. If your retirement plans include relocating to slow down, save money, or simply enjoy a better quality of life, it's smart to start exploring your options now. Many users on Reddit's retirement forums suggest vacationing in potential new hometowns multiple times before making a decision. So, why not start with a visit to Three Rivers? You may want to avoid Scottsdale, which was named the best place to retire in 2025. That kind of popularity usually comes with higher costs and bigger crowds. In contrast, Three Rivers offers a more peaceful, small-town vibe just minutes from some of the country's most beautiful wilderness.
Plan your trip to scout Three Rivers
Summer is the busiest season for this gateway community, with over a million people visiting Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. If you visit then, you'll get a real sense of what it's like to live here during high season: fuller restaurants, more crowded grocery stores, and a lot going on around town. Seeing it at its busiest can help you decide if it feels right for you. Since accommodations in communities like this tend to fill up fast, it's a good idea to start looking at lodging as soon as possible. Spots like the Buckeye Tree Lodge and The Gateway Lodge and Restaurant may hit capacity throughout summer, so don't hesitate to make your travel plans. If you need another reason to visit during the summer, Crystal Cave, one of the highlights of Sequoia National Park, is scheduled to reopen for visitors in late May 2025. Sequoia is also home to General Sherman, a 2,000-plus-year-old tree that also currently holds the title of being the world's largest.
Among the fun things to check out during a stay in Three Rivers are local art galleries and festivals. The 1st Saturday is a monthly celebration where local artists, businesses, and restaurants come together to showcase their work. For a town of just over 2,000 people, Three Rivers has a surprisingly large number of resident artists. At the May 2025 event, more than a dozen artists offered everything from pottery and paintings to handmade clothing and jewelry. If you go, stop by the Three Rivers Historical Museum for a map of participating locations. The museum is volunteer-run, and volunteering, as a study from the Corporation for National and Community Service shows, can benefit the well-being of seniors and improve their connection to the community.
What to expect when retiring in Three Rivers
One of the top indicators of a good place to retire is access to healthcare. Three Rivers scores fairly well in this area on AARP's Livability Index, with room for improvement. Despite being relatively smaller, the town does have its own medical clinic, which offers primary care and routine services. More comprehensive care is just 30 minutes away in Visalia. Fresno offers even more options, including community hospitals and cancer centers. Visalia and Fresno also happen to be where you'll fly into if visiting from out of state.
Weather is another important factor. Summers in Three Rivers can get hot, with daytime highs in the upper 90s. But with overnight lows in the 60s, it's easy to get outside early or later in the day for walking, hiking, or exploring. In winter, daytime temperatures often stay in the 50s and 60s, with chilly nights. It's possible to be active all year long with the Kaweah River running right through town. This is where the name of the town originates, for the three forks that converge here — the North, Middle, and South. It's not just beautiful to look at. The river also serves as an outdoor playground for fishing, rafting, and just about anything you can dream up in this picturesque destination.