This Popular Underground California National Park Site Is Reopening For The First Time In Years

In California's Sierra Nevada mountains, the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are a great, less crowded alternative to Yosemite National Park. And Crystal Cave, one of the highlights of Sequoia National Park, is finally reopening for visitors. Crystal Cave has been closed for years, starting with damage sustained in 2021 from fire and then in 2023 from severe winter conditions. But now, after renovation and repairs, visitors can once again enjoy this stunning marble cave via guided tours starting on May 23, 2025 and running through September 7.

Crystal Cave was first discovered in 1918, 28 years after Sequoia National Park was established, but the cave was formed over millions of years. While you're on the 50-minute tour, you'll be able to see some stunning stalagmites and stalactites in the cave's largest spaces, and the sparkling mineral formations make it clear how Crystal Cave got its name. Along the way, you'll learn about the cave's ecosystem, and what it takes to keep it protected. "This cave is home to unique species, and we look forward to inspiring our visitors to actively contribute to the preservation of this precious underground environment," Savannah Boiano, Executive Director of Sequoia Parks Conservancy, told Sunset.

It's about a half mile trail to the cave entrance, and then a half mile round-trip trek in the cave itself. Be prepared to hike up some steep stairs and uneven ground at times, as well as being in confined spaces — this tour isn't for those with health issues or too young or elderly to easily walk on their own. Bring a light jacket or sweater with you; the temperature inside the cave is a consistent 50 degrees Fahrenheit.