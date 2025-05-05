This Popular Underground California National Park Site Is Reopening For The First Time In Years
In California's Sierra Nevada mountains, the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are a great, less crowded alternative to Yosemite National Park. And Crystal Cave, one of the highlights of Sequoia National Park, is finally reopening for visitors. Crystal Cave has been closed for years, starting with damage sustained in 2021 from fire and then in 2023 from severe winter conditions. But now, after renovation and repairs, visitors can once again enjoy this stunning marble cave via guided tours starting on May 23, 2025 and running through September 7.
Crystal Cave was first discovered in 1918, 28 years after Sequoia National Park was established, but the cave was formed over millions of years. While you're on the 50-minute tour, you'll be able to see some stunning stalagmites and stalactites in the cave's largest spaces, and the sparkling mineral formations make it clear how Crystal Cave got its name. Along the way, you'll learn about the cave's ecosystem, and what it takes to keep it protected. "This cave is home to unique species, and we look forward to inspiring our visitors to actively contribute to the preservation of this precious underground environment," Savannah Boiano, Executive Director of Sequoia Parks Conservancy, told Sunset.
It's about a half mile trail to the cave entrance, and then a half mile round-trip trek in the cave itself. Be prepared to hike up some steep stairs and uneven ground at times, as well as being in confined spaces — this tour isn't for those with health issues or too young or elderly to easily walk on their own. Bring a light jacket or sweater with you; the temperature inside the cave is a consistent 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
What to know about visiting Crystal Cave in Sequoia National Park
Crystal Cave tour tickets are available online, and they must be booked at least 36 hours in advance; you can't get them at the cave itself. Book early to avoid disappointment, tickets are expected to sell out quickly in July and August during peak park season. Tickets cost $21.20 for adults, and $11 for children 10 and younger. The fee for the tour is separate from the cost to get into the national park itself. For those traveling with little ones, keep in mind that strollers and baby backpacks are not allowed.
The road to the cave from the Foothills Visitor Center near the Ash Mountain entrance to Sequoia National Park has lots of twists and turns, so leave yourself at least an hour to make the drive. If you're in any vehicle that's more than 22 feet long, you will not be allowed on this road.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are separate parks but next to each other, and a ticket to get into one will get you into the other. While you're in the area, make sure to explore the towering trees of Sequoia National Park; in the park's Giant Forest, you'll find General Sherman at the Congress Trail, the world's largest living tree (the world's tallest tree is in California's Redwood National Park and is off limits to visitors). And don't skip the neighboring Kings Canyon National Park; it also has massive trees along with breathtaking mountain views.