This Secret Beachy Village In Portugal Is A Pristine Gem Boasting Algarve Charm Without The Crowds

The picturesque Algarve coast in the south of Portugal is famous for breathtaking beaches, dotted with sleepy villages nestled amidst dramatic honey-colored cliffs. This former Moorish kingdom has always relied on tourism, but the summer crowds descending upon the shores of beachy tourist hotspots like the coastal city of Lagos might eventually start to feel overwhelming. Fortunately, there are still hidden gems to be found. In the sleepy town of Cacela Velha, near the Spanish border, spectacular seaside vistas are paired with a quiet, peaceful atmosphere.

As the village sits on a bluff overlooking the Ria Formosa, a natural park area consisting of barrier islands, winding waterways, and marshes, you'll be treated to splendid views of windswept sandbanks and the turquoise tides of the Atlantic Ocean. This fairytale scenery stretches for miles in all directions, with birds gliding across serene lagoons protected by the long arm of a sandy peninsula that changes with the ebb and flow of the waves. Stroll across the shallow inlet at low tide to reach the Praia de Cacela Velha along the peninsula, a slice of white sand which, while considered one of the top 10 beaches in Europe (via The Guardian), is blissfully empty, and the only visitors who might disturb your sunbathing are the storks fishing for a snack.

Cacela Velha's origins stretch back centuries and are a mosaic of varied cultures. From the Phoenician navigators and Greek conquerors to Moorish invasions, the town's rich heritage can be felt throughout its romantic cobbled streets. Whitewashed walls trimmed with blue accents are a postcard-perfect backdrop to lazy wanderings, where you can stop for a bite of fresh seafood after a day in the sun. And if Casa Velha isn't enough, just 20 minutes away is Tavira, a calm island paradise with cream-colored sand.