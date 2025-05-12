This Secret Beachy Village In Portugal Is A Pristine Gem Boasting Algarve Charm Without The Crowds
The picturesque Algarve coast in the south of Portugal is famous for breathtaking beaches, dotted with sleepy villages nestled amidst dramatic honey-colored cliffs. This former Moorish kingdom has always relied on tourism, but the summer crowds descending upon the shores of beachy tourist hotspots like the coastal city of Lagos might eventually start to feel overwhelming. Fortunately, there are still hidden gems to be found. In the sleepy town of Cacela Velha, near the Spanish border, spectacular seaside vistas are paired with a quiet, peaceful atmosphere.
As the village sits on a bluff overlooking the Ria Formosa, a natural park area consisting of barrier islands, winding waterways, and marshes, you'll be treated to splendid views of windswept sandbanks and the turquoise tides of the Atlantic Ocean. This fairytale scenery stretches for miles in all directions, with birds gliding across serene lagoons protected by the long arm of a sandy peninsula that changes with the ebb and flow of the waves. Stroll across the shallow inlet at low tide to reach the Praia de Cacela Velha along the peninsula, a slice of white sand which, while considered one of the top 10 beaches in Europe (via The Guardian), is blissfully empty, and the only visitors who might disturb your sunbathing are the storks fishing for a snack.
Cacela Velha's origins stretch back centuries and are a mosaic of varied cultures. From the Phoenician navigators and Greek conquerors to Moorish invasions, the town's rich heritage can be felt throughout its romantic cobbled streets. Whitewashed walls trimmed with blue accents are a postcard-perfect backdrop to lazy wanderings, where you can stop for a bite of fresh seafood after a day in the sun. And if Casa Velha isn't enough, just 20 minutes away is Tavira, a calm island paradise with cream-colored sand.
What to see and where to eat in Cacela Velha
Cacela Velha is certainly a paradisiacal beach getaway, but don't miss the opportunity to visit some of the town's fascinating historic landmarks. Not to be missed is the Igreja Matriz, a white-walled church rebuilt in 1795 after a devastating earthquake, standing atop the ruins of an older church dating to the 13th century. While the façade is refreshingly minimalist, the towering stone archway above the door is certainly impressive, along with the Renaissance-style interiors. Just outside the church is the cobbled cistern, also dating to the 1700s, which supplied water to the town residents and still has its original hand pump.
If you stroll through town, you'll eventually notice imposing stone guard walls protruding outwards in pointed embankments. These are the remnants of the Cacela Velha Fortress, which was built to protect the village from invaders, and is now a base for Portugal's National Republican Guard. While entry isn't permitted, it's a memorable photo spot, with the rugged stone bastions standing out against the aquamarine seascape. Bookish romantics will also love the Casa do Pároco, a 16th-century former priest house converted into a tourist center, with a white telephone booth outside that doubles as a lending library.
A day of sand and sunshine will surely leave you hungry, and there are plenty of fabulous local eateries in Casa Velha. Highly rated on Google, the Restaurante Casa da Igreja serves simple but tasty dishes like oysters and fried shrimp, with al fresco seating in front of the church for a convivial dining atmosphere. For a more hearty meal, try the Casa Velha just down the street. Start off with light bites like roasted chorizo or vinegar anchovies, and fill up on traditional dishes like rice with octopus or seafood stew.
Planning your trip to Casela Velha
The closest major airport to Cacela Velha is in Faro, another Algarve town about a 45-minute drive away. Daily flights to Faro depart from New York, Boston, and Los Angeles. If you don't want to rent a car, there's also a bus running from Faro to Cacela Velha, which takes a little over an hour. Ambitious travelers could even fly into Lisbon instead, and make the three-hour drive through the Portuguese countryside to reach Cacela Velha.
Most travelers only visit Cacela Velha on a day trip from Tavira, but an overnight stay would be ideal for soaking up the Algarve atmosphere away from touristy resorts. One great option is the Conversas de Alpendre, a sprawling country house boasting a public saltwater pool with a cozy garden and an on-site restaurant serving local dishes. Guest rooms are designed in a quaint coastal style with whitewashed walls, rattan furniture, and minimalist decor. The spacious Superior Two-Bedroom Apartment features a private pool, a kitchenette, and a furnished terrace overlooking the sea. Particularly impressive is the exclusive tree house option, a wooden cabin perched within a gargantuan carob tree. Luxuriously furnished with hardwood accents, the cabin boasts two separate terraces and views of both the sea and the charming countryside.
Another spectacular place to stay is the Casa Castor, a beachfront villa with roomy, elegantly furnished apartments and a terrace with sun loungers backed by a rustic garden. The beach is just a short walk away, and the apartments all feature sea-view balconies, a kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, coffee machine, and kitchenware, and other amenities like a washing machine and drying rack. Whether it's just a day trip to sunbathe on the Algarve or an extended getaway, a visit to Cacela Velha is destined to be unforgettable.