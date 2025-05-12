Wisconsin's Family-Owned Destination-Worthy Cheese Shop Is An Impressive European-Inspired Castle

Wisconsinites are lovingly referred to as cheeseheads for a reason. While "America's Dairyland" no longer produces the most milk in the U.S. (that would be California), Wisconsin remains the nation's leader in cheese production. So it's the perfect state, and maybe the only acceptable one, to stumble upon a regal cheese castle.

Mars Cheese Castle in Kenosha, Wisconsin's foodie city on Lake Michigan, is a 46,000-square-foot cheese shop and novelty store designed in the image of a European castle. The interior is delightfully decked out with stone walls, antler chandeliers, and other castle musts, and home to pounds upon pounds of cheese, snacks, and wacky souvenirs. Nothing says I've been to Wisconsin like an "Eat Cheese or Die" t-shirt. (Dave Grohl has one.)

Located just over the Wisconsin-Illinois border, the Mars Cheese Castle is about an hour's drive north of Chicago, and only half an hour south of Milwaukee. If you're driving through the Midwest, this is a popular place to stretch your legs, grab a quick bite, and load up on as much local cheese as possible before hitting the road again. You should probably get a picture in front of the Midwest's only roadside medieval castle; there won't be another for at least several hundred miles.