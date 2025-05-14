America's Oldest Juke Joint Is A Legendary Blues Venue Where Southern Soul Still Lives

If you're a fan of the blues, there is a juke joint in Mississippi that you have to visit at least once in your lifetime. In fact, it's a great stop if you're following the iconic musical road trip from Dollywood to Graceland to New Orleans. That trip takes you through the capital city of Jackson, and a mere 30 minutes north is the town of Bentonia, in which you'll find the historic Blue Front Cafe. This spot has been around since 1948, when Carey and Mary Holmes opened it. In fact, it's still run by the family in the form of Bentonia Blues legend Jimmy "Duck" Holmes. This is the longest running juke joint in the state, and it's been host to performers like James "Son" Thomas, Jack Owens, Nehemiah "Skip" James, Henry Stuckey, and Sonny Boy Williamson No. 2. (By the way, a juke joint is a blues club that came out of Black culture in the South.)

One reviewer on Tripadvisor said of the spot, "If walls could talk you can just FEEL the blues history here!!! Lovely staff that happily answered questions ... Very cool to just be there though and check out the guitars, posters and all the signatures on the walls." If the place looks familiar to you, it may be because there was a 1995 Levi's '501 Blues commercial shot there. It's also a stop along the famous Mississippi Blues Trail, which features places in the state that helped created this iconic style of music.