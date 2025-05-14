America's Oldest Juke Joint Is A Legendary Blues Venue Where Southern Soul Still Lives
If you're a fan of the blues, there is a juke joint in Mississippi that you have to visit at least once in your lifetime. In fact, it's a great stop if you're following the iconic musical road trip from Dollywood to Graceland to New Orleans. That trip takes you through the capital city of Jackson, and a mere 30 minutes north is the town of Bentonia, in which you'll find the historic Blue Front Cafe. This spot has been around since 1948, when Carey and Mary Holmes opened it. In fact, it's still run by the family in the form of Bentonia Blues legend Jimmy "Duck" Holmes. This is the longest running juke joint in the state, and it's been host to performers like James "Son" Thomas, Jack Owens, Nehemiah "Skip" James, Henry Stuckey, and Sonny Boy Williamson No. 2. (By the way, a juke joint is a blues club that came out of Black culture in the South.)
One reviewer on Tripadvisor said of the spot, "If walls could talk you can just FEEL the blues history here!!! Lovely staff that happily answered questions ... Very cool to just be there though and check out the guitars, posters and all the signatures on the walls." If the place looks familiar to you, it may be because there was a 1995 Levi's '501 Blues commercial shot there. It's also a stop along the famous Mississippi Blues Trail, which features places in the state that helped created this iconic style of music.
All about the Blue Front Cafe in Bentonia, Mississippi
The Blue Front Cafe was opened to serve cotton field workers in Yahoo County, offering food, drinks, groceries, and haircuts. During the segregation era, there was a curfew there (outside of the harvest season when it stayed open 24 hours a day), and they weren't allowed to serve Coca-Cola. When segregation laws were lifted, they got a Coca-Cola sign, something that you'll see on the front of the building now. These days, you can check out what's going on at the Blue Front Cafe on their Facebook page. If you're planning on a visit, note that it doesn't stay open that late, closing at 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 7 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free, and make sure to check out the Mississippi Blues Trail historical marker right outside while you're there. If you visit during the third Saturday in June, you can also enjoy the Bentonia Blues Festival at the nearby Holmes Farm, which was started in 1972 by Jimmy "Duck" Holmes.
Even if you're not doing the multi-state road trip or the Mississippi Blues Trail, Blue Front Cafe is only about 45 minutes from the Jackson-Evers International Airport. Plus, there is a lot to do around the area. About 20 minutes north of Bentonia you'll find the quirky downtown Main Street of Yazoo City where you can soak up some Southern charm and culture. About 45 miles southwest is Vicksburg, one of the oldest cities in Mississippi, full of historic charm and outdoor recreation.