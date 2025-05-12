One Of Oregon's Most Romantic Spots Is A Top-Rated Portland Restaurant Serving Elegant French Fare

For the adventurous explorer and eater, Portland, Oregon, might as well be heaven. This famed Pacific Northwest city is one of the best foodie destinations in America for vegans and features one of the best airports in the country for food. Home to a variety of top-rated eateries, including Le Pigeon, it's not an understatement to say that it's hard to have a bad meal in the City of Roses. Located in Portland's Buckman neighborhood, Le Pigeon offers elegant, creative French-influenced fare and is arguably one of the most romantic spots in the Beaver State for a swoon-worthy dinner.

Nestled on East Burnside Street, Le Pigeon welcomes diners with its cozy ambiance. It features soft lighting, a brick interior, and shelves adorned with wine bottles and greenery. Whether it be date night or an anniversary, the small dining room is perfect for a meal with that special someone. While this dreamy atmosphere will certainly leave epicureans transfixed, so will Le Pigeon's open kitchen. This allows diners who choose to sit at the chef's counter to witness the magic that goes into preparing their memorable meal.

Le Pigeon was established in 2006 by chef Gabriel Rucker, who hails from Napa, California. It has since become a beloved institution among diners, earning Rucker two James Beard Awards. Although his highly acclaimed eatery primarily focuses on French fare, his first trip to France did not occur until 2013, years after opening Le Pigeon. In a similarly unusual vein, the name of the eatery was inspired by his own pigeon tattoo.