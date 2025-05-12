One Of Oregon's Most Romantic Spots Is A Top-Rated Portland Restaurant Serving Elegant French Fare
For the adventurous explorer and eater, Portland, Oregon, might as well be heaven. This famed Pacific Northwest city is one of the best foodie destinations in America for vegans and features one of the best airports in the country for food. Home to a variety of top-rated eateries, including Le Pigeon, it's not an understatement to say that it's hard to have a bad meal in the City of Roses. Located in Portland's Buckman neighborhood, Le Pigeon offers elegant, creative French-influenced fare and is arguably one of the most romantic spots in the Beaver State for a swoon-worthy dinner.
Nestled on East Burnside Street, Le Pigeon welcomes diners with its cozy ambiance. It features soft lighting, a brick interior, and shelves adorned with wine bottles and greenery. Whether it be date night or an anniversary, the small dining room is perfect for a meal with that special someone. While this dreamy atmosphere will certainly leave epicureans transfixed, so will Le Pigeon's open kitchen. This allows diners who choose to sit at the chef's counter to witness the magic that goes into preparing their memorable meal.
Le Pigeon was established in 2006 by chef Gabriel Rucker, who hails from Napa, California. It has since become a beloved institution among diners, earning Rucker two James Beard Awards. Although his highly acclaimed eatery primarily focuses on French fare, his first trip to France did not occur until 2013, years after opening Le Pigeon. In a similarly unusual vein, the name of the eatery was inspired by his own pigeon tattoo.
Dining a la carte is not an option at Le Pigeon in Portland, Oregon
Rather than offering a traditional menu, the eatery has two seven-course tasting menus diners can select from: an omnivore or vegetarian tasting menu . Though guests have little choice when it comes to what they'll be feasting on at Le Pigeon, they can expect a collective culinary experience, enhancing the romantic aspect of Le Pigeon.
However, the tasting menus do change frequently. Examples of previous courses presented to diners include smoked scallops with macadamia nuts, mezcal, and strawberries, lobster stuffed chicken over pasta, foie gras and duck lumpia, and a spring onion quiche featuring black garlic. Of course, the tasting menus include desserts ranging from foie gras profiteroles to a strawberry pavlova flavored with chamomile and elderflower. The portions of each dish are quite small, but countless reviewers have said that they left Le Pigeon feeling stuffed.
"Each course of the tasting menu was unique, creative, mouth-watering, and superb," reads a review on Google. Another individual wrote, "Every course was spaced out just right. The wait staff was like a well-oiled machine and didn't miss a beat" (via Google). Don't forget to add wine into the mix. Le Pigeon has an expansive selection of vino, including those produced in the Willamette Valley, Oregon's premier wine region.
What to know before you go to Portland's Le Pigeon
Le Pigeon has gained mass recognition in the food world. Throughout the years, this spot has received praise from publications like Bon Appétit, The Oregonian, 50 Best Discovery, and USA TODAY 10Best, among others. At the time of writing, the restaurant has 4.6 stars and more than 1,000 reviews on Google. On Yelp, Le Pigeon has numerous five-star reviews, with one individual writing, "In general, Le Pigeon is more than just a restaurant. It is more like an experience, a lifestyle that integrates food and service."
Le Pigeon is open daily for dinner only, and making a reservation is advised. You can choose to sit at the chef's counter or a dining table, the former providing more of an immersive journey for diners. At the time of writing, the chef's tasting menu and the vegetarian version both cost $140 for each person. Reviewers say that this is undoubtedly a splurge but well worth the cost. Likewise, many mention that there is a wine pairing option that will take the meal to another level — it is $55 per person and an additional $35 each for reserve wines.
Although Le Pigeon is considered to be an upscale restaurant, the dress code is casual. If you're driving to Le Pigeon, plan to park on the street. For another foodie adventure in Portland, Le Pigeon is not the only restaurant from Rucker. Next door from Le Pigeon, you'll find Canard. This spot typically opens earlier, so consider stopping by for a pre-dinner drink and appetizer like oysters or garlic fries to get the night started.