One Of The Southwest's Best Slot Canyons Is A Utah Gem With A Unique Narrow Squeeze Called 'The Crack'

Pioneer Park is in the hills just outside of the city of St. George, and while not on the list of Utah's "Mighty 5" State Parks, the 52-acre community park still has much to discover. It's most easily explored via a scenic drive that circumnavigates it, and, as you drive, you'll encounter two parking lots, one upper and one lower. Head northeast from the upper parking lot and that will lead you to a set of narrow rock corridors (also known as the St. George Narrows) and the Crack. Another way of pinpointing it is to note it's in the back of the park, farthest from Red Hills Parkway. Leafy green bushes also mark the entrance to the cavern that leads to the Crack opening, and those will be hard to miss.

The pathway through the Crack is at an incline, and it's recommended to start at the bottom where you'll find the slimmest section, about as wide as an adult's head. That gets the hardest part out of the way, and for the rest of the journey you won't have to worry about having to turn back, and possibly running into a flow of people headed in the opposite direction.

As a reminder, the passageway goes upwards, and you'll have to step up at certain points. One previous visitor commented that they had to lift their knee to elbow height in order to do so — picture yourself as a gecko scrambling up a wall here. Once you emerge, you can take a breath, and from there, feel free to explore some more of the beautiful terrain you'll be surrounded by. Rocky paths take you past ethereal slot canyons, charming nooks and crannies, and graceful archways.