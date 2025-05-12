One Of The Southwest's Best Slot Canyons Is A Utah Gem With A Unique Narrow Squeeze Called 'The Crack'
Utah's outdoor marvels seem never-ending, with its myriad trails leading you to many natural wonderlands, including gorgeous canyons, pristine lakes, and wildflower-filled vistas. In particular, the southwest region of the state is great for outdoor adventures such as road trips that lead to iconic red rock valleys and otherworldly sites like the Vortex, a rock formation adorned with colorful swirls. Red Reef Trail is another must-see in Utah, a beautiful hike with waterfalls and a twisty, narrow canyon.
However, you can enjoy some of the most unique hikes in Pioneer Park in St. George, a stunning park along Utah's southern border. There you'll find trails weaving past rose-colored sandstone, dramatic overlooks, and echo-filled caves. The most thrilling challenge there lies in "the Crack," a nearly 40-yard narrow slot canyon that you have to navigate sideways if you want to squeeze through. You'll have to check your claustrophobia at the door, but the passageway is safe and only a mild 1.3-mile hike from the parking lot. Kids and adults both enjoy shimmying through the skinny opening (if they can) and coming out gratefully on the other side.
Finding the Crack and getting through it
Pioneer Park is in the hills just outside of the city of St. George, and while not on the list of Utah's "Mighty 5" State Parks, the 52-acre community park still has much to discover. It's most easily explored via a scenic drive that circumnavigates it, and, as you drive, you'll encounter two parking lots, one upper and one lower. Head northeast from the upper parking lot and that will lead you to a set of narrow rock corridors (also known as the St. George Narrows) and the Crack. Another way of pinpointing it is to note it's in the back of the park, farthest from Red Hills Parkway. Leafy green bushes also mark the entrance to the cavern that leads to the Crack opening, and those will be hard to miss.
The pathway through the Crack is at an incline, and it's recommended to start at the bottom where you'll find the slimmest section, about as wide as an adult's head. That gets the hardest part out of the way, and for the rest of the journey you won't have to worry about having to turn back, and possibly running into a flow of people headed in the opposite direction.
As a reminder, the passageway goes upwards, and you'll have to step up at certain points. One previous visitor commented that they had to lift their knee to elbow height in order to do so — picture yourself as a gecko scrambling up a wall here. Once you emerge, you can take a breath, and from there, feel free to explore some more of the beautiful terrain you'll be surrounded by. Rocky paths take you past ethereal slot canyons, charming nooks and crannies, and graceful archways.
See other notable features at Pioneer Park and hang out there
There are a range of trails that cross Pioneer Park, ranging from family-friendly to more strenuous hikes reaching up to almost 500 feet in elevation. There are some really special places to see along the way as well, starting with the closest to the Crack, which is a cliff called Dixie Rock, a gorgeous formation resembling a giant loaf rising from the earth. Climb up a few makeshift steps cross a short metal bridge to get to the cliff's edge, where you'll see stunning views of St. George and mountains in the distance shaping the horizon.
Don't leave the park without visiting Boy Scout Cave, though. You'll find it closest to the easternmost entrance to the park, where there's a paved parking lot from which you should walk north. The cave is a partly man-made, partly natural slot canyon that offers a nice reprieve from the summer sun. Poke your head into the entrance to see the fireplace at the back and imagine what a marooned Boy Scout would do. The caves are also popular bouldering spot so you may see climbers practicing their routes there.
While the average hang-time at Pioneer Park is around two hours, that's still enough time to get thirsty, especially on hotter days, so bring a bottle of water. In addition, some of the places with higher elevation don't have safety rails, so be careful with children when climbing to higher locations. Otherwise, Pioneer Park is a comfortable place to spend the day, as it's equipped with restrooms, drinking fountains, and picnic tables.