One Of Utah's Most Underrated State Parks Is A Southern Stunner With Unique Clifftop Views And Camping

Covering only 10 acres, Goosenecks State Park doesn't entice visitors with recreational opportunities like Utah's larger preserves, such as the little-known Antelope Island State Park full of wildlife, beaches, and hiking trails. You won't find designated hiking paths, a visitor's center, access to the river, or even drinking water. However, the incredible views are reason enough to journey here.

The best way to experience Goosenecks State Park is by staying overnight at one of the eight campsites. Experience the night sky in all its glory and watch the sunrise illuminate the cliffs, highlighting every shade of orange, red, and pink. Nestled on the rim of the canyon, the primitive sites feature picnic tables, vault toilets, and fire rings — although you will have to bring your own firewood. The sites are open to tents, RVs, and campers, but beware that they don't have showers, electricity hookups, or dump stations. All sites are first come, first serve, and you pay for your stay via a self-service tube.

Despite the lack of amenities, visitors love Goosenecks State Park. As one camper shared on Tripadvisor, "We were in an RV for six weeks driving around the U.S., and this is by far our favorite campground." One night is enough to experience the park's otherworldly beauty, and then you'll be ready to continue your road trip through the Southwest's most iconic red rock valleys.