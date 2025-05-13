Oklahoma's Hip Little Under-The-Radar City Delivers Art And Delicious Dining In Its Trendy Downtown
Few cities embody Southern hospitality more than Guthrie, Oklahoma — a picturesque municipality that offers small-town charm wherever you turn. But it's more than just another town in the American South with a few shops and a couple of diners. Guthrie is a place with historic charm and a lively pulse, home to a range of local restaurants and lined with striking Victorian-era architecture. Rounded out with a thriving arts scene, Guthrie makes for a surprisingly active vacation getaway — without the hustle and bustle of a typical cosmopolis. And while you're in Oklahoma, visit this sleepy town on Route 66 offering cute lodging, friendly vibes, and countryside beauty.
Like much of the South, Guthrie can get quite hot and humid from June through September; if you want to visit and not be drenched in sweat the entire time, it's best to go during spring or fall, when the weather is warm without being too muggy. Guthrie is just under a two-hour drive from Tulsa International Airport and about 40 minutes north of Oklahoma City. Comfort is another aspect the South is known for, and Guthrie offers plenty of it. There's nothing quite like spending a few nights in a 1936 firehouse that's been renovated into a cozy and colorful vacation home — which is exactly what Guthrie's Historic Firehouse is. Or you can treat yourself to a more elegant stay at the Carriage House Retreat, where you can relax in spacious accommodations with a full kitchen, just a few minutes' walk from the historic downtown. And for the more adventurous, book a fun and funky room with Utopia Joe Lofts.
The arts are alive in Guthrie
Guthrie may not have the reputation of New York City or San Francisco when it comes to fine art, but don't let that deter you from visiting — beneath the city's quaint appearance is an abundance of creativity and imagination, which can be found in its numerous art galleries. For example, Gallery Grazioso, housed in a lovely 1902 brewing company building, showcases a wide variety of paintings from both local and international artists. Gary Good, who founded Gallery Grazioso, and his family have a long history in the entertainment industry, so the gallery also features photographs of pop culture luminaries they have worked with — many of them autographed. This may explain why the gallery has been visited by such Hollywood icons as Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne.
Several of Guthrie's other art galleries aren't just for displaying art — they're for learning how to become an artist yourself. For example, Terra Rosa Art Gallery hosts rotating exhibitions as well as open studio sessions and classes in painting, drawing, collage, and more. At G Gallery & Glass Studio, you can peruse the stunning glass artworks on display, shop for unique gifts, watch professional glassblowers at work, and even dabble in the art of glassblowing. Stop by the Tipsy Artist, founded by acclaimed painter Tiffany Bohrer, to view her vibrant, Southern-influenced works on display, and sign up for a painting class that often includes complimentary snacks — and, as you can guess by the gallery's name, some alcoholic beverages. And not far away, there's an amazing tunnel system full of art just beneath Oklahoma City's lively streets.
Get some good grub in Guthrie
As most Southerners know, down-home cookin' is hard to beat — and there's plenty of that on tap in Guthrie. There's no better way to start a day exploring the city than by stopping at Hoboken Coffee Roasters for a cup of high-quality morning brew. Bring a book and relax in the laid-back atmosphere of its modern industrial shop. Then head over to Angry Bunny Donuts and try one of its many delicious donuts, croissant sandwiches, and sausage rolls.
Next, head to Boomarang Diner for lunch and try one of its famous burgers, like the ultimate patty melt, bacon ranch cheeseburger, or diner double. It's got a number of local favorites on the menu too, like chicken fried steak, Southern fried shrimp, and a ½-pound hamburger steak. And no trip to a 1950s-style diner is complete without a milkshake — it offers classic flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and Oreo. If it gets a little too warm in the afternoon, cool off with a visit to Boxcar Bakery and Ice Cream for a chilled snack.
Many cities are hopping on the craft beer bandwagon, and Guthrie Brewing Company is no different. There, you'll find a stellar selection of lagers, stouts, IPAs, wheats, and more — all pairing perfectly with a food menu that includes an array of pizzas along with sandwiches, salads, and its bacon apple pie that needs to be tasted to be believed. Take your tastebuds back to the old country with some amazing food from Roma's Italian Restaurant, and stuff yourself with fried calamari, calzones, baked pasta, and other classic dishes. And don't forget to visit Oklahoma's "Little Italy" — a historic city that also has delicious restaurants.