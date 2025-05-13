Oklahoma's Hip Little Under-The-Radar City Delivers Art And Delicious Dining In Its Trendy Downtown

Few cities embody Southern hospitality more than Guthrie, Oklahoma — a picturesque municipality that offers small-town charm wherever you turn. But it's more than just another town in the American South with a few shops and a couple of diners. Guthrie is a place with historic charm and a lively pulse, home to a range of local restaurants and lined with striking Victorian-era architecture. Rounded out with a thriving arts scene, Guthrie makes for a surprisingly active vacation getaway — without the hustle and bustle of a typical cosmopolis. And while you're in Oklahoma, visit this sleepy town on Route 66 offering cute lodging, friendly vibes, and countryside beauty.

Like much of the South, Guthrie can get quite hot and humid from June through September; if you want to visit and not be drenched in sweat the entire time, it's best to go during spring or fall, when the weather is warm without being too muggy. Guthrie is just under a two-hour drive from Tulsa International Airport and about 40 minutes north of Oklahoma City. Comfort is another aspect the South is known for, and Guthrie offers plenty of it. There's nothing quite like spending a few nights in a 1936 firehouse that's been renovated into a cozy and colorful vacation home — which is exactly what Guthrie's Historic Firehouse is. Or you can treat yourself to a more elegant stay at the Carriage House Retreat, where you can relax in spacious accommodations with a full kitchen, just a few minutes' walk from the historic downtown. And for the more adventurous, book a fun and funky room with Utopia Joe Lofts.