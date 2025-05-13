The Heart Of Bohemian Berlin Is A Walkable, Eclectic Neighborhood Of Markets, Baths, And Restaurants
Taking the romantic U-Bahn subway is a quintessential part of the Berlin vacation experience. But in one neighborhood of Germany's capital of cool, you simply don't need to. Welcome to the eminently walkable, multicultural Boho paradise, Neukölln. Mosey along the neighborhood's canals and down the thin sidewalks that form a grid of carefully planned streets. Stop to admire the swathe of ivy-covered red-brick townhouses that made it through the 20th century — as well as the large social housing blocks that replaced the homes that didn't. All of the homes in Neukölln are picturesque, so have your camera ready as you potter past on foot.
Historically Neukölln was home to a thriving Turkish community, and delectable Turkish restaurants and cafes still form the heart of this vibrant corner of the city. But over time, artists, designers, and other young creatives from all over Germany and Europe, plus Middle Eastern communities, moved in, creating the cultural melting pot that Berliners know and love today.
There's little in the way of hotels in this artsy, old-school area, so consider staying outside of the neighborhood if you're visiting Berlin. If you're dedicated to overnighting in Neukölln, know it's an apartment rental affair, so it's more convenient to stay there with friends than if you're a solo traveler visiting Berlin. The neighborhood itself is easy to reach; Neukölln station is connected to both U-Bahn and S-Bahn (the latter goes overground and out into the 'burbs), and it's a short ride to get there from Berlin's Brandenburg Airport.
Unmissable Neukölln markets and baths
For years, it was largely Turkish grandmas selling off their fabulous '80s garms on the Maybachufer on Sundays, but the secret is very much out about Nowkoelln Flowmarkt, Neukölln's weekly flea market. Bustling every second Sunday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m, stalls sprawl along the banks of the Landwehr Canal. And while you'll still find some solid vintage clothes to thrift, the grandmas are long gone and serious traders have taken their place. It's a great spot for fresh produce or to buy art and crafts by local designers who've snuck in and started selling their wares.
If you're after a more authentic and lesser-known flea market, there's one in the area at Kranoldplatz, where you can visit up to 80 stalls fortnightly from March through November. After you've walked some serious laps of the market, make time for some life aquatic. Pack swimwear for this neighborhood no matter the season, and visit the ornate, indoor swimming baths of the Stadtbad Neukölln, which were opened in 1914 and still retain that Gilded Age glow today. If you're traveling when the sun is out, head to Sommerbad Neukölln, which enjoyably translates as Summer Bath. It's a dreamy outdoor mini waterpark with a 55-yard swimming pool that locals flock to from spring through fall to get their laps in. There's food options as well as a playground and a 90-yard slide, too.
Indulge in world cuisine at top-rated Neukölln eateries
Neukölln is home to cuisine from around the world. The culturally diverse area finds Italian pizza joints side by side with Korean diners. But the neighborhood's Turkish and Middle Eastern cafes and restaurants really steal the show. With a Turkish population that has lived in this part of the city for over 100 years, it's no wonder that the Turkish restaurants of Neukölln are a Berlin institution. Pop into Bir-Tat Ferdi Temür, which has excellent reviews on Google, for a sizeable pied, also known as Turkish pizza. Or head to Gözleme, which has dozens of five-star reviews on Tripadvisor, for its speciality stuffed flatbread (a dish so good they named the place after it). Berlin is a city best explored after dark, and night owls will appreciate the quality and quantity of late-night kebabs in the neighborhood as you carefully stumble home.
For a quintessentially Central European snack, there's a brilliant spot aptly named Knödelwirtschaft. It serves knödel dumplings, which are made from boiled bread or potato and stuffed with a wide array of seasoned fillings. It's located just off Weichselstrasse along the canal, so pick up your dumplings to go and enjoy a dusky walk along the waterfront. After your time in Neukölln, check out these other destinations worth visiting on a trip to Germany.