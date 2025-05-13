The Heart Of Bohemian Berlin Is A Walkable, Eclectic Neighborhood Of Markets, Baths, And Restaurants

Taking the romantic U-Bahn subway is a quintessential part of the Berlin vacation experience. But in one neighborhood of Germany's capital of cool, you simply don't need to. Welcome to the eminently walkable, multicultural Boho paradise, Neukölln. Mosey along the neighborhood's canals and down the thin sidewalks that form a grid of carefully planned streets. Stop to admire the swathe of ivy-covered red-brick townhouses that made it through the 20th century — as well as the large social housing blocks that replaced the homes that didn't. All of the homes in Neukölln are picturesque, so have your camera ready as you potter past on foot.

Historically Neukölln was home to a thriving Turkish community, and delectable Turkish restaurants and cafes still form the heart of this vibrant corner of the city. But over time, artists, designers, and other young creatives from all over Germany and Europe, plus Middle Eastern communities, moved in, creating the cultural melting pot that Berliners know and love today.

There's little in the way of hotels in this artsy, old-school area, so consider staying outside of the neighborhood if you're visiting Berlin. If you're dedicated to overnighting in Neukölln, know it's an apartment rental affair, so it's more convenient to stay there with friends than if you're a solo traveler visiting Berlin. The neighborhood itself is easy to reach; Neukölln station is connected to both U-Bahn and S-Bahn (the latter goes overground and out into the 'burbs), and it's a short ride to get there from Berlin's Brandenburg Airport.