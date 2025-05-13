One Of East Africa's Most Underrated National Parks Is A Wildly Underappreciated Safari Destination
When travelers think of a safari, the majestic savannahs of Tanzania's Serengeti National Park often come to mind, brimming with wildfire and punctuated by acacia trees under a blue dome of sky. And while the Serengeti is one of the destinations that should absolutely be considered wonders of the world, there is another wildlife-rich national park located in the south of the country, which draws less than one-tenth of the visitors to the Serengeti. Ruaha National Park covers nearly 8,000 square miles, making it larger than the Serengeti and one of the largest on the continent. Renowned for its large populations of elephants, lions, wild dogs, and almost 600 bird species, Ruaha is a nature lover's dream. A unique element of the park is the Great Ruaha River, which winds through the park, and offers the opportunity for seasonal boating safaris. And due to its remote location and under-the-radar status, you can enjoy the park's massive geography without the crowds. Even though it's far flung, Ruaha features several luxurious safari camps, so you don't have to sacrifice any comforts.
To get to Ruaha National Park, travelers typically will fly directly to the park's Msembe Airstrip, usually from Dar Es Salaam (1 hour 10 minutes). The best time to visit Ruaha National Park is the dry, summer season from June to October, when animals concentrate around water sources, making it is easier to spot wildlife. While November through February can be hot with the potential for rain, it is also lush with optimum bird-watching opportunities and more affordable rates. Avoid the months of March and April when some of Ruaha's best safari camps close due to heavy rains.
What to see and do in Ruaha National Park
Spanning over 12 million acres, the enormous Ruaha National Park promises untouched and diverse landscapes, prolific wildlife viewing, and uncrowded wilderness. The topography is stunning, from undulating plains dotted with unique baobab trees to the watery Usangu wetlands. On four-by-four games drives, you'll see a veritable Noah's Ark of wildlife. In fact, the national park is home to Tanzania's largest elephant population, as well as 10% of the entire world's lion population. The park also has healthy populations of big cats, including leopards and cheetahs, as well as endangered wild dogs, giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and pangolins. The only species of the classic safari "Big Five" that is not found in Ruaha is the rhinoceros. For a truly memorable safari experience, you can even embark on one of the best hot air balloon rides around the world to spot wildlife from above.
Birdwatchers will be thrilled that nearly 600 species of birds can be seen in Ruaha. Birding is especially diverse during the winter months when migratory birds arrive. Visitors can also head out on walking safaris in a small group to truly immerse in nature and get some exercise. Night drives are also available so you can spot nocturnal wildlife, such as lions, which are often most active after dark. You can even traverse the Great Ruaha River by boat and spot wildlife from the water. For more aquatic adventures, pair your Ruaha safari with time in Zanzibar, where you can enjoy a secluded tropical vacation at this exclusive, overlooked island in the Indian Ocean.
Jabali Ridge in Ruaha National Park
The top lodging in Ruaha National Park is Jabali Ridge, a stylish eight-suite retreat carved into boulders overlooking Ruaha's natural beauty. The prime location of Jabali Ridge, near the shores of the Mwagusi River, means excellent wildlife viewing and scenic vistas. The luxurious one-bedroom suites are spacious, outfitted in neutral hues and boasting a private outdoor terrace with expansive views. Each day, guests head out on private guided game drives, and walking safaris and night drives are also included for a different perspective on the bush. Back at the camp, delicious meals await, as well as an inviting infinity-edge swimming pool and the Asilia spa for pampering treatments. Both couples and families will be happy at Jabali Ridge, but note that the camp only welcomes children over the age of 5.
"Our stay at Jabali Ridge was one of our favorite safari experiences to date!" raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The lodge was stunning and so comfortable and the wildlife was incredible, but the staff at Jabali are what make it truly special." Rates at Jabali Ridge start at $840 per person per night, including accommodations, all meals and drinks, private vehicle and guide, laundry service, and transfers from the airstrip. The camp closes from mid-March through May due to heavy rains.