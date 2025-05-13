One Of East Africa's Most Underrated National Parks Is A Wildly Underappreciated Safari Destination

When travelers think of a safari, the majestic savannahs of Tanzania's Serengeti National Park often come to mind, brimming with wildfire and punctuated by acacia trees under a blue dome of sky. And while the Serengeti is one of the destinations that should absolutely be considered wonders of the world, there is another wildlife-rich national park located in the south of the country, which draws less than one-tenth of the visitors to the Serengeti. Ruaha National Park covers nearly 8,000 square miles, making it larger than the Serengeti and one of the largest on the continent. Renowned for its large populations of elephants, lions, wild dogs, and almost 600 bird species, Ruaha is a nature lover's dream. A unique element of the park is the Great Ruaha River, which winds through the park, and offers the opportunity for seasonal boating safaris. And due to its remote location and under-the-radar status, you can enjoy the park's massive geography without the crowds. Even though it's far flung, Ruaha features several luxurious safari camps, so you don't have to sacrifice any comforts.

To get to Ruaha National Park, travelers typically will fly directly to the park's Msembe Airstrip, usually from Dar Es Salaam (1 hour 10 minutes). The best time to visit Ruaha National Park is the dry, summer season from June to October, when animals concentrate around water sources, making it is easier to spot wildlife. While November through February can be hot with the potential for rain, it is also lush with optimum bird-watching opportunities and more affordable rates. Avoid the months of March and April when some of Ruaha's best safari camps close due to heavy rains.