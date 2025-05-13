This Tiny, Underrated Kansas Town Has Become A Tourist Hotspot Thanks To Its Restaurants And Recreation
Kansas has some great cities, like Wichita, with its low cost of living and fun attractions, and Manhattan, a college town with a world-class art museum, but its rural communities also have a lot to offer. One standout, small Sunflower State spot is Humboldt, situated along the Neosho River. The town was first founded in 1857, and today, it has fewer than 2,000 residents. But thanks to years of dedicated revitalization efforts, along with superb local restaurants and recreation, it's thriving and well worth a visit. Humboldt was recognized by The New York Times, making its 2022 list of "52 Places for a Changed World," which highlighted places where tourists are wanted and can help as compared to beautiful destinations where overtourism is a threat. It also made Smithsonian Magazine's "Best Small Towns to Visit in 2024." Quite the accolades for such an underrated spot.
Humboldt is in southeastern Kansas, about a two-hour drive from both the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita and the Kansas City International Airport. Downtown Humboldt is largely walkable; however, given its relatively remote location and lack of public transportation, you will need a car.
The town holds a number of fun events during the year, like third Saturdays from June to September where area artists and crafters sell their work near the square. There's a big fireworks show for Fourth of July, and the square gets transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays. Music lovers, take note: Summer solstice is celebrated with live music around downtown, and for Labor Day, the town puts on the Middle of Everywhere Music Festival.
Dining, drinking, and dancing in Humboldt, Kansas
Many of Humboldt's businesses are centered around or near the city square, which you can't miss with its tall water tower and classic turn-of-the-century bandstand. Start your day with a boost of caffeine at Octagon City Coffee Co. Along with serving coffee, teas, and smoothies, it has a small market with fun gifts and books.
HoneyBee Bruncherie is a delightful place for (as you'd guess from the name) brunch and lunch. It's got classic menu items like steak and eggs along with more creative options, like a deviled egg flight and the Saturday Morning Cartoons dish featuring Cap'n Crunch pancakes, broken Pop-Tarts, blueberries, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Anyone with a sweet tooth should obviously try that dish, as well as the goodies at Bijou Confectionary next door, including macarons, gourmet candies, and homemade fudge. For dinner, Union Works Brewing Co. is open from Wednesday through Sunday, and along with 10 beers on tap, it's got pub grub like sandwiches, nachos, and pizza.
For a Humboldt weekend night out, sample creative cocktails and charcuterie at Perrenoud's Cocktail Bar or stop by The Hitching Post. This cowboy-themed bar has live music and strong drinks, featuring lots of whiskies. Alternatively, enjoy a drink as you practice your golf swing at Sticks Golf Lounge, which has three golf simulators along with a full bar.
Ride the Southwind Rail Trail out of Humboldt and more local trails
The Neosho River Park is the perfect place for a picnic, fishing, and an easygoing walk along the river. It's particularly pretty in spring and through summer as the flowers bloom. For a longer trail, Humboldt is the southern terminus of the Southwind Rail Trail. It runs for 6.5 miles north towards Iola on what used to be rail lines back in the late 1800s, and the mostly tree-lined trail takes you across a couple of cool old bridges on the way. It's free to ride (or walk), and there's a shelter where you can enjoy a picnic along the way.
Once you reach Iola, you can then get on the Prairie Spirit Trail, which runs an additional 52 miles north all the way to Ottawa. Or you can check out the Lehigh Portland State Park, offering miles of hiking and mountain biking trails around a picturesque quarry lake. It's about a 15-minute drive from Humboldt, if you don't want to bike there and back.
Near the Southwind trailhead is BaseCamp Humboldt, a 21-acre getaway with trails to explore, a pond you can paddle on, and a bike park where you can test your skills. You can stay there in your own RV or book one of the cabins and tiny homes on Airbnb. There's more lodging options in downtown, including The Bailey, which has five rooms, and Bijou Apartment, a popular two-bedroom getaway overlooking the square.