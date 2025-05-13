This Tiny, Underrated Kansas Town Has Become A Tourist Hotspot Thanks To Its Restaurants And Recreation

The Neosho River Park is the perfect place for a picnic, fishing, and an easygoing walk along the river. It's particularly pretty in spring and through summer as the flowers bloom. For a longer trail, Humboldt is the southern terminus of the Southwind Rail Trail. It runs for 6.5 miles north towards Iola on what used to be rail lines back in the late 1800s, and the mostly tree-lined trail takes you across a couple of cool old bridges on the way. It's free to ride (or walk), and there's a shelter where you can enjoy a picnic along the way.

Once you reach Iola, you can then get on the Prairie Spirit Trail, which runs an additional 52 miles north all the way to Ottawa. Or you can check out the Lehigh Portland State Park, offering miles of hiking and mountain biking trails around a picturesque quarry lake. It's about a 15-minute drive from Humboldt, if you don't want to bike there and back.

Near the Southwind trailhead is BaseCamp Humboldt, a 21-acre getaway with trails to explore, a pond you can paddle on, and a bike park where you can test your skills. You can stay there in your own RV or book one of the cabins and tiny homes on Airbnb. There's more lodging options in downtown, including The Bailey, which has five rooms, and Bijou Apartment, a popular two-bedroom getaway overlooking the square.