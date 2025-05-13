Just Outside Of Denver Is A Colorado City Perfectly Blending A Charming Downtown With Ample Green Spaces
Littleton is one of Denver's best suburbs. Just 10 miles away from the big city's bustling streets, Littleton is nestled between multiple state parks, making it a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts. Coupled with its vibrant downtown and heaps of fantastic restaurants, it's an excellent blend of big city amenities and natural wonder. And, unlike some destinations in Colorado that are buried deep in the Rockies, getting to Littleton is easy, as America's largest airport is just an hour north.
Home to 45,000, this small city is an excellent hub for your next Colorado getaway. Whether you're interested in hiking at Roxborough State Park, wandering the verdant paths of Chatfield Farms, or indulging in a beer at one of the many nearby breweries, Littleton offers something for all tastes. It's not surrounded by mountains like Telluride or Vail, but Littleton still benefits from quick access to the high country. It's also much more affordable. Coupled with its proximity to Denver and an international airport, Littleton becomes a mighty compelling home base for both mountain adventures and urban exploration.
The best restaurants and hotels in Littleton, CO
Many of Littleton's best restaurants are located on or near Main Street. Café Terracotta is one of the most popular, as the refined eatery is housed inside a gorgeous Victorian-era house and serves up thoughtful dishes like roasted carrot bisque, Parisian gnocchi, and fresh veggie omelets. The food, combined with a tasteful ambiance, makes it a destination all its own.
The Melting Pot is another excellent fine dining option. Perched at the west end of downtown, steps from the South Platte River, the fondue restaurant has over 4,000 Google reviews and a remarkable 4.6 stars. Though it's a chain and not a local establishment, it still offers decadent meals and promises an elegant night in downtown Littleton. For something casual, venture out of downtown to The Farm House Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery. Despite its name, the brewery is located in Littleton, and with a lovely outdoor area and innovative craft beers, it's an easy recommendation.
Lodging options in Littleton are a bit less exciting. The highest rated options are no-frills chains like Hampton Inn & Suites, Residence Inn, and Homewood Suites. A better choice might be camping at Chatfield State Park. Featuring nearly 200 sites and minutes from some of Littleton's best hiking, it can be quite popular during peak season. Be sure to book well in advance of your trip.
The best things to do in Littleton, CO
Exploring Colorado's natural beauty is easy to do from Littleton. Chatfield State Park and Roxborough State Park are a short drive from downtown. The former is excellent for swimming, fishing, and watersports, and it even has 26 miles of hiking trails. Roxborough doesn't have as many trails (only 15 miles), but it's arguably more picturesque. Set among nearly 3,500 acres of red rock slabs and dense forest, it's one of the most beautiful spots in the Front Range.
Chatfield Farms, a part of the Denver Botanic Gardens, is a less rugged way to get in your steps. The 700-acre farm and garden features over 2 miles of nature trails, plus historic buildings from the 1800s. The other half of the Denver Botanic Gardens is located in the big city on York Street — it's worth a visit, and much like another conservatory in one of America's largest cities that's an urban oasis, this destination is overflowing with tropical and foreign flora.
For something more low-key, head out on the Mary Carter Greenway Trail. This follows the South Platte River through town, running for 8 miles across 880 acres. It's an excellent way to see the city, as it takes you by popular spots like Breckenridge Brewery, Hudson Gardens, and Downtown Littleton. You're also about an hour from a city park that rivals national parks with its mesmerizing red rock beauty. Give it a look if you want an epic tour of the Front Range.