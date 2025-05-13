Just Outside Of Denver Is A Colorado City Perfectly Blending A Charming Downtown With Ample Green Spaces

Many of Littleton's best restaurants are located on or near Main Street. Café Terracotta is one of the most popular, as the refined eatery is housed inside a gorgeous Victorian-era house and serves up thoughtful dishes like roasted carrot bisque, Parisian gnocchi, and fresh veggie omelets. The food, combined with a tasteful ambiance, makes it a destination all its own.

The Melting Pot is another excellent fine dining option. Perched at the west end of downtown, steps from the South Platte River, the fondue restaurant has over 4,000 Google reviews and a remarkable 4.6 stars. Though it's a chain and not a local establishment, it still offers decadent meals and promises an elegant night in downtown Littleton. For something casual, venture out of downtown to The Farm House Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery. Despite its name, the brewery is located in Littleton, and with a lovely outdoor area and innovative craft beers, it's an easy recommendation.

Lodging options in Littleton are a bit less exciting. The highest rated options are no-frills chains like Hampton Inn & Suites, Residence Inn, and Homewood Suites. A better choice might be camping at Chatfield State Park. Featuring nearly 200 sites and minutes from some of Littleton's best hiking, it can be quite popular during peak season. Be sure to book well in advance of your trip.