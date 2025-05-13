'Oregon's Garden City' Is A Perfect Weekend Getaway With Wineries, Galleries, Trails, And Food Trucks

Although Oregon is famous for its majestic coastal destinations, there are many gorgeous, verdant towns that await once you venture inland. Silverton, Oregon is just off the scenic drive between Portland and Eugene, and is an approachable small town that's perfect for a weekend getaway, whether you enjoy the outdoors, wine, or a relaxing stroll through lush, art-filled streets.

Silverton is located in the Willamette Valley, about 15 miles away from Salem, Oregon. It is about an hour's drive south of Portland International Airport, and about a 30-minute drive away from the smaller Salem-Willamette Valley Airport. Driving is the ideal way to explore this section of Oregon due to a lack of public transportation, but it also gives you the freedom to explore at your own pace. (And with a car you can pop over to explore the Journey Through Time Scenic Byway after visiting Silverton.)

Oenophiles may recognize the Willamette Valley, Oregon's premier wine region, and there are plenty of family-owned wineries in the area to explore (and sample). Vitis Ridge is the closest to Silverton itself, and features a casual tasting room frequented by many hikers after a day in Silver Falls State Park.

Patrons of the arts can visit the Lunaria Gallery, which has been displaying works from local artists for 30 years. Silverton is also home to over 30 murals. Scattered throughout the town, visitors can take a 90-minute guided tour of the murals or peruse at their own pace with the Silverton Mural Society app. Architecture buffs can take a guided tour through Frank Lloyd Wright's Gordon House, which was meticulously dismantled, moved, and reconstructed in Silverton in 2001.