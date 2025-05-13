'Oregon's Garden City' Is A Perfect Weekend Getaway With Wineries, Galleries, Trails, And Food Trucks
Although Oregon is famous for its majestic coastal destinations, there are many gorgeous, verdant towns that await once you venture inland. Silverton, Oregon is just off the scenic drive between Portland and Eugene, and is an approachable small town that's perfect for a weekend getaway, whether you enjoy the outdoors, wine, or a relaxing stroll through lush, art-filled streets.
Silverton is located in the Willamette Valley, about 15 miles away from Salem, Oregon. It is about an hour's drive south of Portland International Airport, and about a 30-minute drive away from the smaller Salem-Willamette Valley Airport. Driving is the ideal way to explore this section of Oregon due to a lack of public transportation, but it also gives you the freedom to explore at your own pace. (And with a car you can pop over to explore the Journey Through Time Scenic Byway after visiting Silverton.)
Oenophiles may recognize the Willamette Valley, Oregon's premier wine region, and there are plenty of family-owned wineries in the area to explore (and sample). Vitis Ridge is the closest to Silverton itself, and features a casual tasting room frequented by many hikers after a day in Silver Falls State Park.
Patrons of the arts can visit the Lunaria Gallery, which has been displaying works from local artists for 30 years. Silverton is also home to over 30 murals. Scattered throughout the town, visitors can take a 90-minute guided tour of the murals or peruse at their own pace with the Silverton Mural Society app. Architecture buffs can take a guided tour through Frank Lloyd Wright's Gordon House, which was meticulously dismantled, moved, and reconstructed in Silverton in 2001.
The Garden City lives up to its name
In Silver Falls State Park, visitors can climb some of the tallest trees in the world with an experienced guide. Excursions range from half-day climbs to sunset climbs, and even overnight tree camping.
Silver Falls State Park is open year-round for both daytime recreation and camping. Highlights of the park include the Trail of Ten Falls, a loop trail of just over 7 miles that winds past 10 waterfalls, a few of which you can even walk behind. Options for overnight stays at the park include lush campgrounds as well as cottages and smaller cabins at Smith Creek Village, for those who prefer a few more amenities with their stay.
Another not-to-miss attraction for flora fanatics is the Oregon Garden, which spans over 80 acres and includes both child and pet-friendly gardens. Admission for the botanical garden ranges from $10-$14 for adults, depending on the season. For flower fans, The Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm is about a 20-minute drive north of Silverton and boasts 40 acres of colorful tulips, wine tastings, and even hot air balloons for an aerial view of the fields. The best time to visit is during the annual Tulip Festival, which takes place in March and April.
Where to stay in Silverton, and local highlights
Silverton has many options for accommodations, from camping to bed and breakfasts. The Oregon Garden Resort has rooms starting at $99, all of which include fireplaces for a cozy, charming stay. The resort, which has 103 guest rooms, is both family and pet-friendly, includes complimentary breakfast, and is located just beside the Oregon Garden.
For a more Victorian stay, the Edward Adams House Bed and Breakfast has rooms ranging from $170-$190 a night and includes tea and coffee delivered directly to your room in the morning. Silverton is also full of charming short-term vacation rentals, for those seeking a more apartment-like stay.
Every Saturday from early May to mid-October, the Silverton Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the market you can peruse stands selling everything from fresh produce, breads, and raw honey to canned and pickled produce, granola, and local art. The Den is a nearby area on the banks of Silver Creek that is designated for food carts. It serves as a delicious casual gathering space for locals and visitors alike, with a heated covered patio and fire pit.
If you're visiting in the fall, swing by Mount Angel, only an 8-minute drive north of Silverton, for their Oktoberfest, the largest folk festival in the Northwest. Aside from a vast array of beverages and 39 food vendors, activities include a car show, Oktoberfest olympics, and wiener dog races.