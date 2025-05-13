New York City's Best Sandwich Spot Is A Tiny Stall With Mouth-Watering Flavors That Went Viral For A Reason

New York City is known for its cuisine, whether you're eating a classic dinner on Restaurant Row before a Broadway show, folding a slice of pizza in half while walking down the street, or visiting the Lexington Candy Shop for classic milkshakes. You could live in the city for years and never get to sample everything. That means that any restaurant, cart, or food stall has to really stand out to do well, let alone go viral.

One small window offering sandwiches has done just that, with some mouthwatering offerings to make your stomach rumble. Welcome to The Sandwich Board on Eldridge Street in Chinatown. This tiny spot is worth the wait, and there very well may be one, as they make between 300 and 400 sandwiches a day. The menu has nothing more than sandwiches and wraps (though you can grab chips and a drink to go with them), and oh, what sandwiches they are!

For instance, the weekly special (which often sells out, according to Instagram) at the time of this writing is the Duck Cemita with duck carnitas, avocado, jalapeño, queso Oaxaca, chipotle peppers, onion, lettuce, a citrusy and minty herb called papalo, and mayo on a sesame bun. One reviewer on Google called the Puebla (a chicken tinga number) and the Mala Tsangwich (crispy chicken, pickles, scallion, tomato, crispy shallots, and chili crisp aioli on a bao) "absolute flavor bombs." They also had this to say: "The Sandwich Board is officially my new go-to for sandwiches in the city. If you're a sandwich lover, this place is a MUST-TRY!"