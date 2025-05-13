New York City's Best Sandwich Spot Is A Tiny Stall With Mouth-Watering Flavors That Went Viral For A Reason
New York City is known for its cuisine, whether you're eating a classic dinner on Restaurant Row before a Broadway show, folding a slice of pizza in half while walking down the street, or visiting the Lexington Candy Shop for classic milkshakes. You could live in the city for years and never get to sample everything. That means that any restaurant, cart, or food stall has to really stand out to do well, let alone go viral.
One small window offering sandwiches has done just that, with some mouthwatering offerings to make your stomach rumble. Welcome to The Sandwich Board on Eldridge Street in Chinatown. This tiny spot is worth the wait, and there very well may be one, as they make between 300 and 400 sandwiches a day. The menu has nothing more than sandwiches and wraps (though you can grab chips and a drink to go with them), and oh, what sandwiches they are!
For instance, the weekly special (which often sells out, according to Instagram) at the time of this writing is the Duck Cemita with duck carnitas, avocado, jalapeño, queso Oaxaca, chipotle peppers, onion, lettuce, a citrusy and minty herb called papalo, and mayo on a sesame bun. One reviewer on Google called the Puebla (a chicken tinga number) and the Mala Tsangwich (crispy chicken, pickles, scallion, tomato, crispy shallots, and chili crisp aioli on a bao) "absolute flavor bombs." They also had this to say: "The Sandwich Board is officially my new go-to for sandwiches in the city. If you're a sandwich lover, this place is a MUST-TRY!"
All about the delicious offerings at The Sandwich Board
Breakfast sandwiches at The Sandwich Board include items like the French Toast Sando, which is a bolo bao roll dipped in sweet custard and cinnamon sugar. There are also items like the Mala Wrap (which has similar accoutrement to the Mala Tsangwich alongside Chinese sausage and egg), the Tres Golpes wrap (Dominican sausage and egg, fried cheese, plantain, pickled onion, and salsa rosada), and a Japanese-style egg salad sando.
Lunch and dinner offerings include the Duck Hunt (roasted duck, garlic-herb cheese, pickled onions, and sour cherries), the Austin Chinatown (brisket, dan dan barbecue sauce, cheddar, crispy onions, and coleslaw on bao), and the Halal Cart wrap (shawarma chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, white sauce, and hot sauce). Then there is the muffuletta, which features salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, olives, and giardiniera and is pressed overnight.
You hardly have to go out of your way while visiting NYC to check The Sandwich Board out. It's right in Chinatown, one of the best Chinatowns in America. You're only a few blocks away from subway stops on Grand Street (B and D trains) and Delancey Street (F, M, J, and Z trains). Breakfast sandwiches are served from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., though the rest are served until closing at 8 p.m. (Maybe get a few to try them all out.) If you have dietary restrictions, substitution options include grilled chicken, a potato hash brown patty, and roasted eggplant. Are you drooling yet?