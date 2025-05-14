This Island Off Charleston's Coast Is A Scenic Car-Free South Carolina Escape For Outdoor Recreation

One of the best parts of going on vacation is switching off from day-to-day life and our busy worlds. South Carolina has earned a reputation for providing blissful beach settings, such as this barrier island for laid-back hikes and serene beaches. But you still might not have discovered South Carolina's most rustic and truly escapist destination, which is only 30 minutes from Charleston International Airport.

If you're looking for a truly unique escape from society, to slow down the pace and embrace a simpler, outdoor lifestyle, Goat Island just might be the ticket. This car-free island is only accessible via boat, making it one of the most secluded destinations in the Charleston area. It's only a few hundred yards away from the more populated Isle of Palms, but the difference in atmosphere is incredible.

Buccaneer Road is the main thoroughfare on Goat Island, with houses situated off it boasting long jetties down to private marinas. While the island's history started with two legendary hermits — Henry and Blanche Holloway — seeking a new life there in the 1930s, these days it's a tight-knit and slowly growing community that visitors meet while enjoying the island's many outdoor pursuits.