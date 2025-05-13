This Upscale Hotel Tucked Inside Oregon's Wine Country Is A Sanctuary Of Slow With A Focus On Local Produce

A big part of taking a vacation is learning how to slow down. Modern life can be so hectic and overwhelming that it's so refreshing to go to a place where you can just do "nothing." No pressure, no responsibilities, just rest and relaxation. If you're in the Pacific Northwest, one of the best hotels for this kind of vacation is the Tributary Hotel in McMinnville, outside of Portland, Oregon.

Located in Oregon's "friendliest small town" in the heart of serene wine country, the Tributary Hotel is relatively new. It opened in 2022, and it is about as "boutique" as it gets. There are only eight luxury suites onsite, and the hotel is inside a restored 100-year-old building.

According to Tributary's website, the resort is designed to be a "sanctuary of slow." You're not here to fill your itinerary with back-to-back activities. Instead, you're here to enjoy farm-fresh cuisine, wine, spa treatments, and maybe, if you want some adventure, a hot air balloon ride. Here's what makes the Tributary Hotel such a hidden gem.