Escape The Masses At Portugal's Wildly Underrated White Sand Algarve Island Full Of Beachfront Rentals
Home to some of the most breathtaking beaches in Portugal, the Algarve region is a haven for beach lovers. Whether you're looking for a beachy tourist paradise or somewhere to lose the crowd, a trip to Armona Island checks all the boxes. Armona Island is one of the islands that is part of the Ria Formosa National Park, an area that also includes Ilha da Farol and Ilha da Culatra.
The island is a popular day trip from Olhão, another wildly underrated coastal city in Portugal. And that's because it only takes around 20 minutes to get to Armona Island from the city. A ferry ride costs €1.85 per trip, at the time of writing, and is the main way to get to Armona Island year-round. You can also come from other ports like Faro or Ilha da Culatra. Once you get to the island, the fun begins! Head closer to the coastline and you'll find a boardwalk that leads straight to Praia da Armona Mar's white sand beaches. On the way, check out the many beachfront vacation homes that are the norm here, perfect for a relaxing beach getaway.
Discover the beaches of Armona Island
The island is completely car-free, and getting around is all about walking. The whole stretch of the beach spans about 5.5 miles long and 0.6 miles wide. The two go-to beaches are the Praia da Armona Ria and Praia da Armona Mar.
The Praia da Armona Ria faces Olhão and the Ria Formosa. The energy here is livelier as it's nearer the dock, and where most of the restaurants and shops are located. This is the more popular beach for families to swim at as the calmer waters here are more suited for kids.
On the other end is Praia da Armona Mar, just over a 20-minute walk from the dock. Come to this side of the island for more of an escape from the hustle and bustle. It faces out to the ocean, and so it does have colder waters for swimming. You can also just rent a sunbed and work on your tan. For the most part, it's the less crowded of the two beaches, but there is a lifeguard on duty during the summer months. Make sure to bring snacks and sunscreen, as it's a bit of a walk to the nearest shops.
Where to stay and eat on the island
If you're staying for more than a day trip, waking up in a beachfront vacation home is one of the best ways to spend the night. Wake up to the view of the water at your door by renting a beachfront villa and vacation home or a more modest bungalow on the Orbitur campsite. The bungalows on Orbitur are less than a quarter miles from the beach, and would typically include a small kitchen, a dining table, a bathroom, and a bedroom, depending on the number of people. The campsite is near Praia da Armona Ria.
Walking is the mode of travel, so make sure you have water and something to eat. If you're near Praia da Armona Mar, there is a beach bar you can head to for a break from the sun. You can hang out at Camaleão beach bar under their huge umbrellas and have one of their ice creams on a hot day. Visitors mention that the food prices here are on the expensive side, so for something more filling, check out the options in the village instead.
Restaurante Tolinhas is a great option and is one of the first restaurants you'll see when you get off your ferry. It has an al fresco area where you can catch a great view of the sunset. You can also try Armona 4, another dining spot you shouldn't miss. They serve local cuisine, with a ton of seafood options. Their rooftop terrace is also a top spot for sunset viewing.