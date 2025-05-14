Escape The Masses At Portugal's Wildly Underrated White Sand Algarve Island Full Of Beachfront Rentals

The island is completely car-free, and getting around is all about walking. The whole stretch of the beach spans about 5.5 miles long and 0.6 miles wide. The two go-to beaches are the Praia da Armona Ria and Praia da Armona Mar.

The Praia da Armona Ria faces Olhão and the Ria Formosa. The energy here is livelier as it's nearer the dock, and where most of the restaurants and shops are located. This is the more popular beach for families to swim at as the calmer waters here are more suited for kids.

On the other end is Praia da Armona Mar, just over a 20-minute walk from the dock. Come to this side of the island for more of an escape from the hustle and bustle. It faces out to the ocean, and so it does have colder waters for swimming. You can also just rent a sunbed and work on your tan. For the most part, it's the less crowded of the two beaches, but there is a lifeguard on duty during the summer months. Make sure to bring snacks and sunscreen, as it's a bit of a walk to the nearest shops.