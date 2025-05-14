This Cozy Washington Inn Boasts Classic New England Vibes With Stunning Coastal Views And Seafood
Tucked away in the Pacific Northwest's Olympic Peninsula is the Port Ludlow Inn. With New England charm and architecture — characterized by shingled exteriors with white trim and inviting porches — this waterfront inn offers guests 37 rooms featuring breathtaking ocean views towards Ludlow Bay. To make these cozy accommodations even more enticing, the Resort at Port Ludlow, where the inn is located, also boasts an award-winning restaurant that is sure to delight your taste buds with an exceptional seafood dining experience.
Rooms at the Port Ludlow Inn are decorated in subtle modern yet cozy style, evoking calm and relaxation for the guests. This is only enhanced by balconies overlooking the marina. If you're lucky, you might also catch a glimpse of the Olympic Mountains right from your room's balcony when the weather is clear. Plus, when visiting the Port Ludlow Inn you can also partake in many outdoor activities, like hiking, all around the town.
So whether you're looking for a romantic getaway, peaceful retreat, or adventurous escape, the Port Ludlow Inn — just a two-hour drive from Seattle, where a hidden and secret underground attraction is located — is the perfect destination for you.
What to expect at the Port Ludlow Inn and its delicious seafood restaurant
All of the rooms at the Port Ludlow Inn come equipped with a jetted tub, fireplace, small fridge, and an electric kettle. Depending on what room you choose, you'll get either a king- or queen-sized bed, with extra pillows available if you need them. The inn is also pet-friendly; however, pets are not allowed in certain rooms, so be sure to check with the staff beforehand.
On another note, the Resort at Port Ludlow is equipped for hosting meetings and other events. As such, they offer guests several meeting rooms equipped with WiFi, a TV screen, small kitchenettes, and a coffee bar. Other event rooms come with scenic views overlooking the bay and surrounding mountains. The inn's outdoor spaces, like the waterfront Burner Point, are also available for booking either as a wedding or private event venue. Finally, the resort comes equipped with a waterfront restaurant: The Fireside.
The Fireside's menu is varied, serving not only fresh, locally-sourced award-winning seafood dishes like king salmon and black cod from the nearby Neah Bay. It also offers artisanal wines, meats, and cheeses among other delicacies. The dinner menu changes everyday while the restaurant is open for breakfast and brunch as well as lunch.
Nearby activities to enjoy
Once you've had your fill of relaxing, it is time to explore the inn's surroundings. The Resort at Port Ludlow has many other amenities for you to enjoy, such as a golf course. This course was designed by Robert Muir Graves and is set in a rather natural and lush environment, much like Washington's best-ranked golf club in Kingston. You'll also enjoy stunning views of some of the Northwest's prettiest mountains to the east: the Cascade Mountains.
If you're in the mood to do some hiking, check out the Golf Loop 9 trail at the resort. This is an uphill hike, so be ready to do some cardio. Throughout Port Ludlow, you can traverse over 30 miles of trails. One of these leads to the lovely Ludlow Falls – a short hike just 15 minutes away from the Port Ludlow Inn. And if you're still craving more hiking adventures, take the 1.5-mile Falls View Canyon trail in the Olympic National Forest 25 minutes from town.
The marina on the shores of Ludlow Bay is another great spot to enjoy, as here you can partake in some kayaking or just relax by the water while taking in the scenery. Finally, be sure to stop by Burner Point a few steps away from the marina, as you will find a totem pole perfect for taking some nice souvenir photos from your trip to Port Ludlow.