This Cozy Washington Inn Boasts Classic New England Vibes With Stunning Coastal Views And Seafood

Tucked away in the Pacific Northwest's Olympic Peninsula is the Port Ludlow Inn. With New England charm and architecture — characterized by shingled exteriors with white trim and inviting porches — this waterfront inn offers guests 37 rooms featuring breathtaking ocean views towards Ludlow Bay. To make these cozy accommodations even more enticing, the Resort at Port Ludlow, where the inn is located, also boasts an award-winning restaurant that is sure to delight your taste buds with an exceptional seafood dining experience.

Rooms at the Port Ludlow Inn are decorated in subtle modern yet cozy style, evoking calm and relaxation for the guests. This is only enhanced by balconies overlooking the marina. If you're lucky, you might also catch a glimpse of the Olympic Mountains right from your room's balcony when the weather is clear. Plus, when visiting the Port Ludlow Inn you can also partake in many outdoor activities, like hiking, all around the town.

So whether you're looking for a romantic getaway, peaceful retreat, or adventurous escape, the Port Ludlow Inn — just a two-hour drive from Seattle, where a hidden and secret underground attraction is located — is the perfect destination for you.