This Trail At North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Foothills Connects Brews, Wines, And Cozy Taprooms

Have you noticed that everything is on a trail now? There's a trail of award-winning, historic wines in Virginia, a fresh Gulf Coast seafood trail in Mississippi, and a briny and delicious oyster trail in Maine. All this trailblazing makes one thirsty, but thankfully, there's a solution: a trail of drinks in the foothills of North Carolina's Blue Ridge mountains.

Located in the city of Lenoir, a bit over an hour northeast of Asheville, this area is overflowing with libations, so much so that they are encouraging outsiders to come and sample the goods. Combining a collection of unique breweries, taprooms, a winery, and even a meadery, Lenoir is the perfect place to try it all and most spots are walking distance from one to the next.

There are plenty of other great reasons to visit Lenoir beyond the fermented pleasures, of course. There are several natural parks and walking areas to explore near town, and it's near attractions like the Pisgah National Forest, Grandfather Mountain State Park, and countless scenic mountain drives. In fact, it's only 30 minutes south of Blowing Rock, where you can take the stunning Blue Ridge Parkway drive, deemed "America's Favorite Drive."