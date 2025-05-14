This Trail At North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Foothills Connects Brews, Wines, And Cozy Taprooms
Have you noticed that everything is on a trail now? There's a trail of award-winning, historic wines in Virginia, a fresh Gulf Coast seafood trail in Mississippi, and a briny and delicious oyster trail in Maine. All this trailblazing makes one thirsty, but thankfully, there's a solution: a trail of drinks in the foothills of North Carolina's Blue Ridge mountains.
Located in the city of Lenoir, a bit over an hour northeast of Asheville, this area is overflowing with libations, so much so that they are encouraging outsiders to come and sample the goods. Combining a collection of unique breweries, taprooms, a winery, and even a meadery, Lenoir is the perfect place to try it all and most spots are walking distance from one to the next.
There are plenty of other great reasons to visit Lenoir beyond the fermented pleasures, of course. There are several natural parks and walking areas to explore near town, and it's near attractions like the Pisgah National Forest, Grandfather Mountain State Park, and countless scenic mountain drives. In fact, it's only 30 minutes south of Blowing Rock, where you can take the stunning Blue Ridge Parkway drive, deemed "America's Favorite Drive."
Highlights of the Lenoir drink trail
The trail in Lenoir isn't easily defined because it is so varied — it's not just distilleries or wineries, nor is it solely brews and cocktails. It winds through a gamut of sipping pleasures, with all those things available and more. You'll want to check out many spots in the downtown historic district, where it's easy to walk from stop to stop. Plus, there are plenty of other bars and restaurants in between.
A local taproom is a good place to start the trail, so slide up to the bar at the Side Street Pour House and Grill on Main Street for a pint. The problem is picking which brew to sample, as this place offers more than 40 on tap, including seasonals, ciders, local craft beers, and international favorites. Once you've exhausted those choices, take a few steps down West Avenue to the Moonjoy Meadery. Their unique meads are made with local honey and spring water. Back on Main, Fercott Fermentables is another tap room with cheese and charcuterie, while Liquid Roots Brewing Project on Harper Avenue is a 16-tap brewery with a selection of local beers, wines, and frequent live music.
To get your wine fix, head to Twisted Vine Winery, about a 15-minute drive south of downtown. They have an extensive wine list, ciders, and snacks, and it's the perfect place to sample a flight in beautiful surroundings. The winery has a 4.8 rating on Tripadvisor and is considered one of the best things to do in the area. Now that you're in the car, it's a good time to check out the surrounding cities and towns, all of which have a wide selection of food and drink, even if they are a bit off the trail.
Planning your stroll and sips in Lenoir
Lenoir is located about 1.5 hours northwest of Charlotte and two hours west of Greensboro. The Charlotte Douglas International Airport is your best bet for airline flights, as it's a major airline hub with connections throughout the U.S., North and South America, and Europe. Lenoir is part of a triangle of mid-sized cities in the foothills, along with Morganton and Hickory, an art and shopping mecca.
There are a number of chain hotels in the Lenoir area, and even more if you expand your search to include nearby towns. Your best bet is to get a room at one of the hotels near the highway intersection, which puts you less than 10 minutes from downtown. The hotel with the highest rating on Tripadvisor is the Hampton Inn with a 4.5 rating.
Lenoir's location in the foothills puts it at an elevation of 1,168 feet above sea level. In July, average highs reach 87 degrees Fahrenheit, but evening temperatures are in the upper 60s. If you're looking to cool off on those exceptionally hot days, it's a quick drive up to the mountains for a hike. Lenoir is also accessible throughout the coldest days of winter, with only a few inches of snow falling between December and March. However, the best weather is usually in spring and fall. When planning your hike on the Lenoir Drink Trail, be sure to keep in mind that many of the town's businesses are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.