One Of California's Rare Black Sand Beaches Is A Captivating Escape Just Outside Of San Francisco
It's no secret that the Golden State's 840-mile sprawl of coastline harbors some of the prettiest white sandy shores around, from Carmel, an overlooked California town chock-full of beaches, to Stinson Beach, one of Northern California's best-kept secrets. But for those seeking something a bit more uniquely spectacular, opt instead to take a walk on the dark side via the region's rare black sand beaches — one of which lies roughly 20 minutes south of Downtown San Francisco in the suburb of Pacifica.
This coastal city is home to a handful of beaches, including the crescent-shaped Linda Mar and the rocky Rockaway. The one you're after is called Sharp Park Beach. Famed for its charcoal-colored sand, this Instagrammable stretch of coast makes for one of the most incredible California spots to visit.
The origins of this Pacifica gem certainly sound like something straight out of a "Bill Nye the Science Guy" segment. You see, the darker hue stems from magnetite, a naturally occurring iron oxide mineral that can be found in various parts of the state.
Similar to the tiny black grains that wash up on the shores of the nearby Ocean Beach, which is about 9 miles up the coast, the dark sand at Sharp Park Beach likely hails from the Sierra Nevada Mountains towering on the eastern side of the state. In a nutshell, the specks of black sand make their way down the rushing waters of nearby rivers into the San Francisco Bay before lapping up on local shores. Truly fascinating stuff, eh?
Stroll the black sands of Sharp Park Beach
Open daily from sunrise to sunset, Sharp Park Beach is an otherworldly ocean oasis well worth the hype. Flanking Beach Boulevard, this Pacifica hospot has a picnic area that's perfect for an afternoon barbecue, so long as you keep the grilling contained to the designated barbecue sites, as open flames or grills aren't allowed on the beach. Even better, there aren't any entrance fees, and parking is also free of charge. Plus, the beach is dog-friendly, so long as you keep your pups leashed.
Sharp Park's black sands and coastal views are just the tip of the iceberg. The beach's 1,140-foot pier is a popular attraction, too, especially among fishing enthusiasts. Constructed in 1973, the Pacifica Municipal Pier boasts a coffee shop called Chit Chat Cafe right at its entrance. Grab a latte or a bite to eat, with menu offerings ranging from loaded bagels to sandwiches. The pier, which doesn't permit biking, smoking, or dogs, can be accessed between the hours of 4 a.m. and 10 p.m.
There's also a promenade that spans about half a mile to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area's Mori Point, a 110-acre park that features several hiking trails. Set out on the nearly 2-mile Mori Point Trail, which begins at Sharp Park Beach and stretches along the coast to a scenic vista where you can gawk at panoramic views of the ocean. If you happen to visit in the springtime, be ready to snap lots of photos of the beautiful wildflower blooms.
Adventure beyond the beaches of Pacifica
Want to see more flowers? After trekking through the wilds of Mori Point, head over to the Shelldance Orchid Gardens, a staple of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area that was opened in 1949. Located a little over 1.5 miles from the pier, the orchard farm is only open to the public on weekends. It has a variety of garden rooms to explore, as well as a gift shop if you'd like to scoop up a few plant-related treasures.
If golfing's your thing, you can take a swing at Pacifica's historic oceanfront links, officially dubbed the Sharp Park Golf Course. The par 72 course has been open to golfers since 1932 and is right around the corner from the nursery. If you'd prefer something a bit more educational, you can immerse yourself in the city's history via the Pacifica Coastside Museum, mere blocks away from the pier. Open Thursdays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the local museum is housed in the historic Little Brown Church building, which dates back to 1910.
The nearby Sam's Castle is another must-see. Railroad magnate Henry Harrison McCloskey built this formidable structure in 1908 to resemble his homesick wife's childhood residence in Scotland. The late Sam Mazza, a theater painter who worked for 20th Century Fox, bought the castle in 1959. He restored the landmark and filled it with an array of his favorite art pieces and vintage antiques. Occasional tours of the castle are provided, depending on ticket availability.