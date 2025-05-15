One Of California's Rare Black Sand Beaches Is A Captivating Escape Just Outside Of San Francisco

It's no secret that the Golden State's 840-mile sprawl of coastline harbors some of the prettiest white sandy shores around, from Carmel, an overlooked California town chock-full of beaches, to Stinson Beach, one of Northern California's best-kept secrets. But for those seeking something a bit more uniquely spectacular, opt instead to take a walk on the dark side via the region's rare black sand beaches — one of which lies roughly 20 minutes south of Downtown San Francisco in the suburb of Pacifica.

This coastal city is home to a handful of beaches, including the crescent-shaped Linda Mar and the rocky Rockaway. The one you're after is called Sharp Park Beach. Famed for its charcoal-colored sand, this Instagrammable stretch of coast makes for one of the most incredible California spots to visit.

The origins of this Pacifica gem certainly sound like something straight out of a "Bill Nye the Science Guy" segment. You see, the darker hue stems from magnetite, a naturally occurring iron oxide mineral that can be found in various parts of the state.

Similar to the tiny black grains that wash up on the shores of the nearby Ocean Beach, which is about 9 miles up the coast, the dark sand at Sharp Park Beach likely hails from the Sierra Nevada Mountains towering on the eastern side of the state. In a nutshell, the specks of black sand make their way down the rushing waters of nearby rivers into the San Francisco Bay before lapping up on local shores. Truly fascinating stuff, eh?