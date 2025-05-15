Hidden In Poland's Mountains Is A Charming Tourist Paradise With Breathtaking Views And Recreation

Set amongst the rugged peaks of the Tatra Mountains, Zakopane is a haven for outdoor adventure whether you're traveling in winter for some of Poland's best-rated skiing or taking long, view-laden hikes by glistening lakes in the summer. The little alpine town makes a charming base for exploring this side of Europe, too: Kraków — a city Rick Steves called the Boston of Poland – is a manageable train ride away, beautiful hikes are in nearby valleys such as Dolina Gąsienicowa, and Slovakia, with underrated cities such as Košice and its capital, Bratislava, is just over the border.

The best time to visit Zakopane for skiing is typically mid-January to the end of February, with good runs at Kasprowy Wierch and Szymoszkowa. Some of the hikes on the Polish side of the mountain range also remain accessible, although the sometimes hazardous conditions have led to the region being named one of the world's most dangerous parks. Hiking in Zakopane tends to be better in September, when the summer crowds that descend between July and August have thinned a little.

There are two international airports close to Zakopane. The first is Poprad-Tatry Airport in Slovakia, which flies a limited number of flights from European airports such as London's Stansted and Luton. The second, and most convenient for many, is Poland's Kraków Airport. The quickest route from Kraków Airport to Zakopane is by road at around an hour and a half; buses take just shy of three hours. There are several train routes, too; the quickest takes around two and a half hours via Kraków Główny.