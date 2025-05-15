Hidden In Poland's Mountains Is A Charming Tourist Paradise With Breathtaking Views And Recreation
Set amongst the rugged peaks of the Tatra Mountains, Zakopane is a haven for outdoor adventure whether you're traveling in winter for some of Poland's best-rated skiing or taking long, view-laden hikes by glistening lakes in the summer. The little alpine town makes a charming base for exploring this side of Europe, too: Kraków — a city Rick Steves called the Boston of Poland – is a manageable train ride away, beautiful hikes are in nearby valleys such as Dolina Gąsienicowa, and Slovakia, with underrated cities such as Košice and its capital, Bratislava, is just over the border.
The best time to visit Zakopane for skiing is typically mid-January to the end of February, with good runs at Kasprowy Wierch and Szymoszkowa. Some of the hikes on the Polish side of the mountain range also remain accessible, although the sometimes hazardous conditions have led to the region being named one of the world's most dangerous parks. Hiking in Zakopane tends to be better in September, when the summer crowds that descend between July and August have thinned a little.
There are two international airports close to Zakopane. The first is Poprad-Tatry Airport in Slovakia, which flies a limited number of flights from European airports such as London's Stansted and Luton. The second, and most convenient for many, is Poland's Kraków Airport. The quickest route from Kraków Airport to Zakopane is by road at around an hour and a half; buses take just shy of three hours. There are several train routes, too; the quickest takes around two and a half hours via Kraków Główny.
Getting to know Zakopane and the Polish Tatra Mountains
Zakopane-style alpine architecture is a highlight of a trip to the Tatra Mountains, with wonderful wooden cabins with sloping roofs and more ornate houses ornamented with turrets echoing a decidedly fairytale-like charm. A good way to learn about the movement and its creator, Stanisław Witkiewicz, is to visit the wonderful Willa Koliba. The villa doubles as the Museum of Zakopane Style, a branch of the town's Tatra Museum, with rooms filled with local ethnographic collections bursting with traditional charm that let visitors experience the old-world aesthetics of Poland's beautiful highland region.
To get a feel for the contemporary side of Zakopane, take a stroll along the city's main street: Krupówki. Here, along with shops and boutiques selling local crafts and souvenirs, there's a good number of cafés and restaurants serving rustic mountain fare. To try some, visit Karczma Zapiecek, which serves hearty Polish soups and meat-heavy mains, typically alongside a local lager. For a more modern representation of Polish cuisine, take a short walk to Plac Niepodległości to sample the delicious — and quite beautiful — creations at Drukarnia Smaku Cristina.
Another way to get to know the town is to take the Gubałówka funicular up Mt. Gubałówka for breathtaking views of Zakopane from above. At the top is a ski lift, which is an excellent option for the way down since it affords beautiful, unrestricted views of the scenery. There's also a bobsled track — Gravitational Slide – which allows for a quick zoom around the peak along a 2,270-foot mountain track.
Outdoor recreation around Zakopane and the Tatra Mountains
There are various options for hikers visiting Zakopane, but Kasprowy Wierch is one of the most accessible. From the town, the best route is to take the Kasprowy Wierch cable car to the 6,519-foot summit (the fee includes entrance to Tatra National Park) and hike back towards Zakopane from there. A more challenging option is to hike from Kuźnice, the lowest cable car station, to the top of the mountain. It's a 6-hour hike with an arduous final section, but the views are astounding, with forested valleys climbing towards rugged peaks and particularly stunning vistas.
A highlight of Zakopane's already incredible scenery is the idyllic blot of inky blue-green poetically named the Eye of the Sea, or Morskie Oko in Polish. The Morskie Oko is the largest of Tatra's mountain lakes and is framed by a medley of lush forests and jagged, tumbling mountains, including Rysy, Poland's highest peak. Once there, you can hike the pretty circular route around the lake's edge.
Just outside of Zakopane is a series of waterfalls perfect for easy-going hikes surrounded by nature. The most impressive — and easiest to reach — is Siklawica Waterfall, which you can find at the end of a lush woodland trail from Ulica Strazyska in the south of Zakopane. For anyone looking for a day trip, there are organised rafting journeys along the Dunajec River, providing an excellent opportunity to see a different side of Poland's wilderness in the impressive Pieniny Mountains.