One Of Pittsburgh's Trendiest Neighborhoods Is Redefining Cool With Hip Cafés, Funky Shops, And Quirky Charm

Pittsburgh has always been a favored hub for artists and dreamers. Today, the city is home to over 100 museums, including unique open-air landmarks that are free to visit, and classic exhibition spaces home to breathtaking collections. In districts like Lawrenceville, it's easy to see why Pennsylvania's second city is such a hip place beloved by locals and out-of-towners alike. Featured among the top coolest neighborhoods in the U.S., Lawrenceville is ideal to spend a weekend filled with funky shops, lively music and cafes with a bohemian touch.

Abbreviated by Pennsylvania locals as "The Ville", this historic district is older than the city itself, dating back to before Pittsburgh was incorporated in 1816. Lawrenceville has certainly aged well. Instead of resting on its laurels and being stuck in the past, this lively neighborhood has undergone a complete style change. Forward-thinking shop and cafe owners have transformed it into a trendy, one-of-a-kind spot. Some would even call it "hip."

If you are already in Pittsburgh, Lawrenceville is only 3 miles away from the Downtown metro stop. But you may be heading to this buzzing artery of town from Pittsburgh International Airport, a short 25-minute car ride away from Lawrenceville. According to locals, the best way to make the most of your visit is by parking your car just outside of Lawrenceville, as the traffic can get heavy around the neighborhood. You can then proceed on foot for a couple of blocks, and enjoy the stroll along the main avenue.