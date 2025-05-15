This Famous North Carolina Seafood Gem Just Outside Raleigh Serves Coastal Charm In Every Buttery Bite

In case you're wondering what the name refers to, apparently, there's a persistent myth that pelicans go blind from diving in the water too much. The owners, Andrew and Nikki Stafford, believed as much before a fateful trip to Florida in 2015. While kayaking, the couple encountered a pod of pelicans and noticed they didn't look or act blind. After some research and confirming the debunked myth, Andrew decided it would still work as the name of their new restaurant.

While the name is quirky, plenty else sets The Blind Pelican apart from other seafood places. First of all, despite being miles inland, the food is fresh and delicious, making you feel like you're on the coast. The fish and shellfish are so crisp and juicy that you'd swear you're at a seafood shack next to a fishing trawler. Then, there's The Blind Pelican's most famous offering: its world-class Bloody Mary cocktails that seafood is served in.

Even if you see pictures of these monstrous beverages, you have to witness them up close to appreciate their scale. While prices can range up to $100 per drink (at the time of this writing), you get a full meal with your cocktail. For example, the Kraken comes with shrimp, grilled cheese, bacon, a whole lobster tail, and one pound of crab legs. If that's not enough, you can upgrade to the Medusa and get a 6-ounce filet mignon steak on top. Each drink is so impressive and striking that it's almost a shame to pick it apart and eat it.