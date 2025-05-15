This Famous North Carolina Seafood Gem Just Outside Raleigh Serves Coastal Charm In Every Buttery Bite
If you're a big seafood lover, you know that the American Southeast is a fabulous smorgasbord of delectable treats. Although the Gulf Coast gets most of the attention, states like North Carolina should absolutely be at the top of your list. And not just because the world's most famous seafood town sits on the Carolina border. If you go a little further north, just outside Raleigh in Holly Springs, you'll run into a must-try seafood hotspot: The Blind Pelican.
Despite not being next to the coast, The Blind Pelican is a must-visit for all seafood aficionados. But this restaurant doesn't just cater to lovers of fish, shrimp, and crab. If you're someone who loves elaborate Bloody Mary concoctions or likes visiting restaurants with social media-worthy dishes, Blind Pelican is one of the best options in the region.
Pack your bags, bring an empty stomach, and let's take a culinary tour of one of the best seafood gems in North Carolina.
The story of the Blind Pelican in North Carolina
In case you're wondering what the name refers to, apparently, there's a persistent myth that pelicans go blind from diving in the water too much. The owners, Andrew and Nikki Stafford, believed as much before a fateful trip to Florida in 2015. While kayaking, the couple encountered a pod of pelicans and noticed they didn't look or act blind. After some research and confirming the debunked myth, Andrew decided it would still work as the name of their new restaurant.
While the name is quirky, plenty else sets The Blind Pelican apart from other seafood places. First of all, despite being miles inland, the food is fresh and delicious, making you feel like you're on the coast. The fish and shellfish are so crisp and juicy that you'd swear you're at a seafood shack next to a fishing trawler. Then, there's The Blind Pelican's most famous offering: its world-class Bloody Mary cocktails that seafood is served in.
Even if you see pictures of these monstrous beverages, you have to witness them up close to appreciate their scale. While prices can range up to $100 per drink (at the time of this writing), you get a full meal with your cocktail. For example, the Kraken comes with shrimp, grilled cheese, bacon, a whole lobster tail, and one pound of crab legs. If that's not enough, you can upgrade to the Medusa and get a 6-ounce filet mignon steak on top. Each drink is so impressive and striking that it's almost a shame to pick it apart and eat it.
Add The Blind Pelican to your next Southern vacation
If you're already buzzing at the prospect of getting a cocktail as big as your head, now is the best time to book a flight to Raleigh. The Blind Pelican is just about 20 minutes away from the airport, so you can start dining and boozing almost immediately after you get off the plane. Beyond the cocktails, the seafood menu is still incredible, with highlights like lobster chorizo dip, blackened grouper sandwich, a shrimp burger, bourbon maple salmon, and much more. You can also get assorted oysters on the half-shell or steamed shrimp and crab legs by the pound.
Because the restaurant is close to Raleigh, chain hotels are easy to find. You can either stay close to The Blind Pelican or somewhere closer to the big city. Some other highlights in the area include a "feast for the senses" at the flourishing Raleigh Rose Garden, or you can head over to Cary, the highly-rated North Carolina town with walkable urban spaces.
If you want as much of a seafood fix as possible, there are other well-rated restaurants within the greater Raleigh-Durham Metro Area. Although none quite capture the spirit of The Blind Pelican, you can still enjoy mouthwatering dishes at places like TrySeafood in Cary, the Full Moon Oyster Bar in Morrisville, or the Cape Fear Seafood Company near downtown Raleigh.