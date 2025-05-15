Cleveland's Once Grand Double-Decker Bridge Now Invites Tourists To Wander With Glistening City Views

At first glance, you might think that what makes Cleveland special is its skyline or its art museums — after all, the Cleveland Museum of Art is one of the best free museums in America. But spend a day wandering, and you'll discover some of Cleveland's most interesting sites and history in repurposed factories, multicultural neighborhoods shaped by immigrants, and quiet green spaces tucked along the river or outside of the bustling downtown. For example, many visitors overlook the Gardenview Horticultural Park, a secret garden park with themed and lush landscapes. Staying downtown, though, there's a gem that you might pass without thinking twice about (partly because its hidden level is only open for touring a few times a year): the Detroit-Superior Bridge, also known as the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The Detroit-Superior Bridge spans the Cuyahoga River, and though thousands of people cross over its upper level each day, they might not realize that just below is a second level, which has been out of use since 1954. Of course, you're free to wander across the bridge for views over Cleveland's skyline any time of year, with dedicated lanes for cyclists and pedestrians on the bridge's main deck. The lower level is where the fun lies, though. It was originally where the city's now-abandoned streetcar system passed through, but since being decommissioned, you can only visit it through special tours on select dates each year (for now).