The Best Ways To Avoid Acadia National Park Crowds

Temperatures at Acadia National Park are often chilly, so most visitors appreciate the summer weather. In June, July, and August, temperatures are typically between 50 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. While that might not make you want to throw on a bathing suit and head to the beach, it does make for perfect hiking conditions. However, if you want to avoid the hordes of travelers, you're probably going to want to pick another season for your trip to Acadia.

If you don't mind a muddy slog on the trails and are willing to dress appropriately for chilly mist, a spring visit might be right for you. Although temperatures can drop down into the 20s, by May, all the park's peak season services are open, and you might get to enjoy some sweater weather. If you love the snow and don't mind navigating closures, you can also come to Acadia in the winter when you're basically guaranteed a relatively private experience. For most, however, the best time to visit is in the fall.

In the fall, the park bursts into brilliant autumn colors, so as you explore the park, you can seek out the most beautiful hikes in Acadia National Park for staggering fall foliage. The state of Maine even runs MaineFoliage.com, a website you can use to find the best time to visit for peak colors. If you're worried about the weather, September and October can be a little cold, but they're still generally warmer than a spring visit.

