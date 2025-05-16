Tivoli's Less-Crowded Villa Is Full Of Lush Trails, Waterfalls, And An Ancient Roman Temple

Many know Tivoli as an easy and incredible day trip destination from Rome, mainly for the iconic structures of Hadrian's Villa and the Villa d'Este. The area was a favorite during ancient times and later in the Renaissance era because of its proximity to the capital and its lush, cooler climate. Hadrian's Villa was the summer retreat of Emperor Hadrian, and Villa d'Este was built in the 16th century as a private residence, known for its resplendent gardens and fountains. Today, the villas are open to the public and are known to get quite packed with tourists. However, there is a third villa in Tivoli that gets less attention and is a stunning blend of nature and architecture, sprawling across a ravine. This is Villa Gregoriana, which has all the grandeur of the other Tivoli villas but in a serene, more secluded setting.

Villa Gregoriana stands out from others because it's much more than a former dwelling. It includes a full nature park, with waterfalls, forests, and caves. This villa straddles natural and human ingenuity, as well as ancient and modern Roman history. Villa Gregoriana was designed by Pope Gregory XVI in 1832, but it incorporates archeological features (including the villa ruins and a temple) that date back to Ancient Rome. Today, visitors can navigate the historic remnants, hike down the ravine, and explore the cliffside caves for a reasonably priced ticket.