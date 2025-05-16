One Of The Most Charming And Romantic Adirondack Boat Rides Is A Decadent Dining Cruise With Wild Views

Adirondack Park is America's largest state park outside of Alaska, spanning over 6 million acres of snow-capped mountains, sparkling lakes, and dense forest. Beginning in the 19th century, the land beckoned wealthy East Coast families to their Great Camps — massive and luxurious cabins nestled in the mountains or on lake shores. The Adirondacks' Raquette Lake was home to the first of these luxury lodgings, Camp Pine Knot, which was designed by William Durant in 1877 and is now a National Historic Landmark.

Inspired by the beauty and history of Raquette Lake, construction entrepreneur Dean Pohl built the W.W. Durant in the style of a historic steamship in 1990. Dean and his wife Donna founded the Racquette Lake Navigation Company, offering scenic excursions, lunch and dinner cruises, and private events aboard the W.W. Durant. The family-owned business has now passed to the Pohl's children. Their son, Jim, who was trained at the Culinary Institute of America, helms the boat's kitchen, while their daughter Rachel is the Major Domo and runs the boat's beverage program. Between June and October, the W.W. Durant cruises through Raquette Lake, promising spectacular vistas of the idyllic landscape dotted with some of the famed Great Camps, as well as delicious, multi-course meals. Dinner cruises start at $80 per adult and $40 per child.

The remote and secluded Raquette Lake is a hamlet of the greater Long Lake area, a year-round Adirondack vacation destination that boasts several lakes and small-town mountain charm. Raquette Lake is about a five-hour drive from New York City and a two-hour drive from Albany International Airport.