One Of The Most Charming And Romantic Adirondack Boat Rides Is A Decadent Dining Cruise With Wild Views
Adirondack Park is America's largest state park outside of Alaska, spanning over 6 million acres of snow-capped mountains, sparkling lakes, and dense forest. Beginning in the 19th century, the land beckoned wealthy East Coast families to their Great Camps — massive and luxurious cabins nestled in the mountains or on lake shores. The Adirondacks' Raquette Lake was home to the first of these luxury lodgings, Camp Pine Knot, which was designed by William Durant in 1877 and is now a National Historic Landmark.
Inspired by the beauty and history of Raquette Lake, construction entrepreneur Dean Pohl built the W.W. Durant in the style of a historic steamship in 1990. Dean and his wife Donna founded the Racquette Lake Navigation Company, offering scenic excursions, lunch and dinner cruises, and private events aboard the W.W. Durant. The family-owned business has now passed to the Pohl's children. Their son, Jim, who was trained at the Culinary Institute of America, helms the boat's kitchen, while their daughter Rachel is the Major Domo and runs the boat's beverage program. Between June and October, the W.W. Durant cruises through Raquette Lake, promising spectacular vistas of the idyllic landscape dotted with some of the famed Great Camps, as well as delicious, multi-course meals. Dinner cruises start at $80 per adult and $40 per child.
The remote and secluded Raquette Lake is a hamlet of the greater Long Lake area, a year-round Adirondack vacation destination that boasts several lakes and small-town mountain charm. Raquette Lake is about a five-hour drive from New York City and a two-hour drive from Albany International Airport.
Dining cruise on the W.W. Durant
The Traditional Dinner Cruise aboard the W.W. Durant transports 64 guests to the Gilded Age of the Great Camps, when sophisticated luxury was found in the pristine wilderness. The cruise departs at 5:30 p.m. in summer and 5 p.m. in the fall. The three-hour cruise begins with a cocktail hour, where guests can purchase shrimp cocktail or cheese board appetizers as the boat glides through the mirror-like waters surrounded by the picturesque panorama of the Adirondacks. Along the way, Captain Dean Pohl (or a recording if he is not aboard) regales guests with the history of the lake, pointing out landmarks such as Camp Pine Knot and other historic camps and hotels.
A four-course dinner is served, beginning with a salad and soup. A mouthwatering selection of entrées follows, such as Atlantic Salmon, chicken breast, Angus beef, or a vegetarian option. A rotating chef's special is also available, which may range from a lobster pot pie to New Zealand rack of lamb or barbecue spare ribs. As the sun sets, savor a delicious and seasonal dessert, such as strawberry shortcake, peach melba, or apple crisp. When night falls, you'll return to shore (and reality).
A Tripadvisor reviewer raves, "My wife and I took the prime rib dinner cruise and couldn't have been happier with it. The food and service were fantastic and the views outstanding." To continue indulging in the luxury of the Adirondacks, make your next stop the Sagamore Resort, a historic hotel on a glistening New York lake.