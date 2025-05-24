A Pennsylvania Village With Cathedrals, Castles, And Craftsmanship Feels Like An Old-World Fairytale
Venture about 30 miles north of Philadelphia, and you will suddenly feel as if you've been transported right into medieval Europe. Bryn Athyn, with its imposing stone castles and Gothic spires, is a picturesque countryside village of just over 1,300 residents, and it feels like a magical setting straight from a fairytale. The name itself seems to evoke an old-world charm, taken from the fanciful Welsh words for "hill" and "cohesive", which together was intended to mean "hill of unity".
Nestled amidst the rolling hills of Huntingdon Valley, the village of Bryn Athyn was first formed in the late 19th century by a congregation of New Church worshippers, a denomination of Christianity founded by the Swedish theologian, Emanuel Swedenborg. A religious seminary was established in 1877, which is now Bryn Athyn College, and thanks to the funding of wealthy Scottish industrialist, John Pitcairn, eventually the Bryn Athyn Cathedral was built as the community's central place of worship. Boasting stained-glass windows of incredible craftsmanship, sweeping Gothic arches, and a refined melding of Romanesque styles, the Bryn Athyn Cathedral is the centerpiece of the town's historic district.
Not far from Bryn Athyn Cathedral is Cairnwood Estate, a Beaux-Arts mansion built in 1895 as John Pitcairn's family home, with pitched roofs and stone arches worthy of an elegant French chateau. Today, visitors are welcome to explore the incredible architecture, with guided tours taking you through both the family rooms and servant's quarters, plus a peek at the horse-drawn carriages and sleds displayed in the estate's carriage house. If you're visiting from out of town, you could base yourself in Philadelphia and take a day trip up to Bryn Athyn, which leaves plenty of time afterwards for touring some of Philadelphia's hidden landmarks, like the historic home of literary legend Edgar Allan Poe.
Visit the Glencairn Museum in Bryn Athyn
Perched atop a small hill near Bryn Athyn Cathedral is Glencairn Museum, a stone fortress and former family estate of John Pitcairn's son, Raymond, considered a National Historical Landmark. Today, the medieval-style turrets and towers host an incredible collection of priceless religious artworks, some dating back thousands of years. From ancient Greek pottery and Native American katsina dolls, to stone tablets from the Assyrian Empire, the museum features religious iconography and sacred artifacts from all cultures.
You're free to wander the museum at your leisure, but guided tours are a great way to explore this sprawling castle. The 90-minute Highlights Tour takes you through some of the castle's most sumptuous rooms, from the Great Hall with its intricate stonework, to the breathtaking chapel, featuring incredible stained-glass windows depicting Biblical scenes, and mesmerizing ceiling frescoes. Ascend to the top of Glencairn's tower for sweeping panoramic views of Bryn Athyn Cathedral and the surrounding landscape, with the Philadelphia skyline in the distance. After you're done, you could drive back to Philadelphia just in time for dinner, and since the City of Brotherly Love is one of the best underrated foodie destinations, there are plenty of great places to grab a bite, like this pizzeria considered one of the best in the world.
If you're traveling with children, the museum's Family Backpack Tour is designed as an interactive treasure hunt to keep kids engaged, a great way for families to enjoy the historic artifacts together. And if you're in the mood for festive cheer, visit between November and early January to take the Christmas in the Castle Tour, when the halls of Glencairn Museum are decked with festive garlands and holly sprigs, and guides whisk you on a tour filled with Christmas spirit.
Exciting events in Bryn Athyn, and places to stay
There are a handful of charming events that take place in Bryn Athyn, organized by the town's historic district. Cairnwood Estate also hosts cheery Christmas tours, where guests will be dazzled by the sight of Cairnwood's impressive two-story Christmas tree in the Great Hall, plus twinkling decorations and eight more Christmas trees all throughout the house. Guided tours run for 90 minutes, while self-guided tours allow visitors about two hours to explore freely. Families with children will enjoy the Christmas Cookie Stroll, a charming jaunt through Cairnwood's candlelit rooms, to snack on traditional holiday cookies and sip hot chocolate.
For something more summery, don't miss the annual Landmarks in Lights event held at the end of June. As evening falls on Bryn Athyn's historic district, golden illumination bathes the Gothic spires and stone turrets in a magical glow, while Bryn Athyn Cathedral echoes with classical music. Not only that, but both Cairnwood Estate and Glencairn Museum offer free admission to select areas. Other special events include the Summer Wine Tasting at Cairnwood in August, where you can spend an evening amidst the mansion's terrace, sipping premium wines and enjoying light bites.
To prolong the magic, you could even spend the night in Bryn Athyn, as there are a handful of charming inns nearby. Just a 20-minute walk from Bryn Athyn Cathedral is the Fetters Mill Bed & Breakfast, a quaint country estate with five cozy guest rooms, a fire pit and gazebo in the garden, and a public pool. There's also the Bryn Ellis Guest House, a former family farm built in 1896, renovated with delightful bedrooms sporting flowery sheets and elegant furniture. No matter your plans, a trip to Bryn Athyn is guaranteed to feel like a fairytale getaway.