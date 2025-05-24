A Pennsylvania Village With Cathedrals, Castles, And Craftsmanship Feels Like An Old-World Fairytale

Venture about 30 miles north of Philadelphia, and you will suddenly feel as if you've been transported right into medieval Europe. Bryn Athyn, with its imposing stone castles and Gothic spires, is a picturesque countryside village of just over 1,300 residents, and it feels like a magical setting straight from a fairytale. The name itself seems to evoke an old-world charm, taken from the fanciful Welsh words for "hill" and "cohesive", which together was intended to mean "hill of unity".

Nestled amidst the rolling hills of Huntingdon Valley, the village of Bryn Athyn was first formed in the late 19th century by a congregation of New Church worshippers, a denomination of Christianity founded by the Swedish theologian, Emanuel Swedenborg. A religious seminary was established in 1877, which is now Bryn Athyn College, and thanks to the funding of wealthy Scottish industrialist, John Pitcairn, eventually the Bryn Athyn Cathedral was built as the community's central place of worship. Boasting stained-glass windows of incredible craftsmanship, sweeping Gothic arches, and a refined melding of Romanesque styles, the Bryn Athyn Cathedral is the centerpiece of the town's historic district.

Not far from Bryn Athyn Cathedral is Cairnwood Estate, a Beaux-Arts mansion built in 1895 as John Pitcairn's family home, with pitched roofs and stone arches worthy of an elegant French chateau. Today, visitors are welcome to explore the incredible architecture, with guided tours taking you through both the family rooms and servant's quarters, plus a peek at the horse-drawn carriages and sleds displayed in the estate's carriage house. If you're visiting from out of town, you could base yourself in Philadelphia and take a day trip up to Bryn Athyn, which leaves plenty of time afterwards for touring some of Philadelphia's hidden landmarks, like the historic home of literary legend Edgar Allan Poe.