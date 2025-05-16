Rick Steves Shares One Book Rome Travelers Should Read To Understand The Popes And Explore Their Top Sights

Out of all of the capital's pope-related sites, its four basilicas sit at the top of the list, and you should visit at least one, even if you only have one day in Rome. A basilica differs from a church or cathedral because it's been granted some special status by a pope. Simply standing in the vicinity of these stunning structures, knowing the centuries they've seen and their importance to Christianity, is extremely moving. All four papal basilicas in Rome date to the Roman empire, meaning that "Saints and Sinners" covers them early on. The oldest of these, the Basilica of St. John in Lateran, dates back to around 318 during the reign of Pope Sylvester I (314 to 335) and has a powerful, dark, almost Gothic feel to its interior. Pope Sylvester I also consecrated the next oldest basilica, the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls. Looking like it was dropped straight from antiquity into the present, the basilica's marble columns and golden, decorative ceiling are truly jaw-dropping.

St. Peter's Basilica, the largest basilica in Rome, is located right inside Vatican City. The original structure dates to the time of Pope Sylvester I but was demolished in 1505, and the new one took all the way until 1626 to be completed. Finally, the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore was built during the papacy of Sixtus III (432 to 440) and stands out today as the final resting place of Pope Francis.

While the Basilica of St. John and Santa Maria Maggiore are located in central Rome and within walking distance of each other, you've got to use a train to reach the other two; expect the trip to take about 30 minutes. The basilicas are free and don't generally require tickets, so don't fall for ticket scammers.