The 5 Least Walkable Cities In All Of Europe

Most urban planning in the United States prioritizes cars rather than pedestrians, with cities like Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, and San Antonio among the worst. Consequently, 76% of Americans drive to work, causing Miami, New York City, Boston, and Chicago to rank among the world's most congested cities.

It's not all bad for the American pedestrian. Philadelphia, for example, is the most walkable city in the nation. However, saying that, Europe is friendlier to walkers than the United States will likely ever be.

Tutoring platform Preply took the continent's most popular tourist cities and analyzed the walking distance between the top five attractions. They found that Seville in Spain – Europe's best country for a road trip — was the most walkable city on the continent, with only a mile separating its leading tourist attractions. Venice, Porto, Florence, and Athens rounded out the top five, with distance between attractions ranging from 1.3 to 2.1 miles.

However, not every European city is easy on your feet. Some are beset with steep hills, sweeping sprawl, and spread out attractions. According to Preply, here are the five least walkable cities in all of Europe.

