Idaho's Most Surreal National Monument Is A Vast Lava Flow That Literally Feels Like Exploring The Moon

A surreal and desolate landscape on the fringes of the eastern Idaho desert is evidence of the region's violent volcanic past and a reminder of the power and beauty of nature. Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, situated about 90 minutes west of Idaho Falls by car, is a massive 750,000-acre protected area that features everything from ice-cold caves to cinder cones and is one of the best places on earth to get a lesson in volcanic geology. Here, visitors can see lava flows that first erupted some 15,000 years ago and continued off and on until about 2,000 years ago. And geologists predict that, in time, the lava will flow again.

Visitors to this black-rock desert can wander miles of trails — most of which are less than two miles long. And, with a free cave permit obtained at the Craters of the Moon Visitors Center, adventurous wanderers can enter caves inside the park where molten hot lava once erupted to the surface. It's a landscape that can be so barren and seemingly free of life that NASA astronauts studied the geology here before the second trip to the moon.

For those whose feet are firmly rooted on earth, the 9-mile-long Loop Road is a great leisurely drive that features ample pull-offs and lots of interpretive information for those who have a thing for rocks and geology. Visitors can take short hikes from the Loop Road to see geologic features unique to the preserve. What's more, it's evidence of just how diverse Idaho is, as it's wholly unlike the lush Idaho mountains that dominate one of America's largest federally designated wilderness areas.