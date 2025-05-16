Rick Steves Calls This Summer Vacation Destination In Europe 'Like Spending Spring Break In Florida'
Travel guru Rick Steves has opinions, and we're here for them. While comparing spring break in Florida to taking a vacay in everyone's favorite Adriatic hotspot, Croatia, might seem a little outlandish, the man's an expert on Europe, and come July and August, well, he's not wrong. The country has become the summer destination du jour, thanks to Croatia having some of the best beaches in Europe, as well as charming old towns and myriad islands. So, the crowds do flood in. Not to mention that in recent years, the big three cities of the Dalmatian coast — Zadar, Split, and Dubrovnik — have become extremely popular stops for cruise liners. And lest we forget the "Game of Thrones" effect.
"Visiting Croatia in summer is like spending spring break in Florida — it can be fun, but also miserably crowded and expensive" says Steves on his website. If you don't mind crowds, love Jon Snow, have an unlimited budget, and have a taste for knocking back rakija (strong Balkan liquor) to take the edge off, it can, as Uncle Rick says, be fun. Embrace the crowds and go with it. But if getting sweaty and squashed down thin side streets is your idea of hell, maybe that peak-season Croatia trip isn't for you, according to Steves.
When is the best time to visit Croatia?
If you're not into rowdy crowds and inflated hotel prices, be sure to time your trip to Croatia carefully. "Shoulder season is when most Rick Steves readers are visiting, and it's my favorite time here, too — I enjoy the milder weather and less-frenzied locals," the guidebook author shares on his website. Shoulder season — aka the seasons that bookend summer, spring and fall — are a solid bet. During these seasons, most destinations in Croatia will have lovely weather and fewer crowds.
Mid-May through June is great for sailing trips, rural adventure, and wine tasting, since the best of Croatia's small independent vineyards are dry by fall. Also, going before the season gets in full swing means that the famous lakes in Croatia's national parks, which Rick Steves compares to Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon, are less run through.
Fall is also a smart choice. You can still enjoy swimming in idyllic crystal blue Adriatic waters in September and early October while the sea is still warm enough. These months are really enjoyable if you're socializing with locals, as you can feel everyone breathe a sigh of relief and unwind. But don't leave your trip until late October; by this point, the unwinding will have reached its fruition, and many restaurants, guesthouses, and cafes will have closed up shop. We like a quiet island, but not a ghost town.
Secret places in Croatia to avoid the summer crowds
If you are short on vacation time and you want to visit the big-name cities, there's really no avoiding the legions of tourists in Croatia during the summer. But there are still some secret spots in the country that are lovely during peak season, mostly because they're tricky to get to. The dreamy little fishing village Veli Rat is at the northernmost reach of lengthy island Dugi Otok and is far from the maddening crowds. Similarly, you need to take a ferry or speedboat (or, in some cases, both) to reach the island of Susak, but it's worth trekking to this tiny car-free island for the white-sand beaches that still have space for your beach towel.
Ironically, capital city Zagreb is one of the cheapest cities in Croatia and one of Europe's most affordable destinations, particularly during the summer — largely because anyone who can leave Zagreb for the summer does. Just a few hours away from Zagreb by car or bus, busy port city Rijeka is on the coast but is somewhere tourists stop off on their way to the islands or the Opatija riviera. Consequently, prices are reasonable and crowds are few, and it's a fun music lovers' city with local beaches that are a short Uber ride away and not too packed midweek. But, ultimately, we're with Rick Steves: If you can visit Croatia during the shoulder season, go ahead and hop to it.