Rick Steves Calls This Summer Vacation Destination In Europe 'Like Spending Spring Break In Florida'

Travel guru Rick Steves has opinions, and we're here for them. While comparing spring break in Florida to taking a vacay in everyone's favorite Adriatic hotspot, Croatia, might seem a little outlandish, the man's an expert on Europe, and come July and August, well, he's not wrong. The country has become the summer destination du jour, thanks to Croatia having some of the best beaches in Europe, as well as charming old towns and myriad islands. So, the crowds do flood in. Not to mention that in recent years, the big three cities of the Dalmatian coast — Zadar, Split, and Dubrovnik — have become extremely popular stops for cruise liners. And lest we forget the "Game of Thrones" effect.

"Visiting Croatia in summer is like spending spring break in Florida — it can be fun, but also miserably crowded and expensive" says Steves on his website. If you don't mind crowds, love Jon Snow, have an unlimited budget, and have a taste for knocking back rakija (strong Balkan liquor) to take the edge off, it can, as Uncle Rick says, be fun. Embrace the crowds and go with it. But if getting sweaty and squashed down thin side streets is your idea of hell, maybe that peak-season Croatia trip isn't for you, according to Steves.