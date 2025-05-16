A Popular Swim Pond Near Minneapolis Is A Crystal-Clear Summer Paradise Lined With Spotless Sandy Beaches
The Land of 10,000 Lakes, also known as Minnesota, has plenty of bodies of water to choose from — 11,842 to be exact — so picking a spot to visit for a lake vacation can actually be daunting. So, let's take a piece of advice from the late artist Prince in the film "Purple Rain," when he famously said, "...you have to purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka."
The lake is the largest in the Twin Cities metro at 14,000 acres, which makes for a great vacation spot. In fact, the name Minnetonka means "big water" in the Dakota language. Even if you're not too thrilled about being near such a large lake, which could be dangerous for young children, Lake Minnetonka features its own swimming pond with a beach. Should you want to stay dry, you'll find a historic drive-in diner, every kind of outdoor adventure you can imagine, and a festival all about the man who put Minneapolis on the map.
To get to Lake Minnetonka, you can fly into Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport — widely known as America's best — and rent a car. The drive to the small town of Minnetrista to reach Lake Minnetonka Regional Park takes less than 30 minutes. There are several charming communities around the lake that make great home bases, including Wayzata and Excelsior, a gorgeous lakeside city known for its laid-back shopping, delicious dining, and historic downtown.
How to enjoy the swim pond of Lake Minnetonka
The Lake Minnetonka Swim Pond is actually a small, 1.75-acre body of water. It's not part of the lake itself, either. With chlorinated and filtered water, the pond is perfect for swimming and lounging, and it's just six feet deep. The entire perimeter is lined with a clean, well-maintained sandy beach, and the pond's bottom is sand as well with a sturdy liner underneath. It gives you the benefits of swimming in a crystal clear pool, with beach vibes. Built in the 1990s, this swim pond is one of several in the state designed to give families a safe place to swim. This pond is also accessible to those with disabilities. The Three Rivers Park District also provides a special beach wheelchair that can be reserved.
This is a great, affordable spot to bring the family, and with summer temperatures pushing into the upper 80s during the day with high humidity, a cool spot to swim is ideal. You'll find umbrellas, places to change and shower, and a small concession stand selling drinks and snacks. The pond is typically open from Memorial Day (late May) to Labor Day (early September). As of this writing, a day pass is just $7 (plus tax) for visitors ages 1 and up — what a bargain! This regional park also offers playground equipment, miles of bike trails, disc golf, fishing, and more.
Fun things to do near the Lake Minnetonka swim pond
Following your day at the beach, you'll want to head to the historic Minnetonka Drive In, which is just about five miles away. This spot has been serving up burgers, fries, onion rings, and homemade root beer since 1961 and remains family-owned today. They claim to have the best fried chicken around, a claim you'll want to verify for yourself. They also still serve you in your car, so it's fitting that each Thursday includes a classic car show.
If you time your trip right, you can attend the annual Prince Celebration in downtown Minneapolis and at Paisley Park, where Prince recorded albums like "Sign o' the Times" and "Lovesexy." That festival runs in early June each year with performances and trips to iconic locations to honor the artist, who died in 2016. If that timeframe doesn't work for you, there are daily tours available at Paisley Park, which is about 15 minutes from the swim pond.
You're just outside of America's most bikable city, Minneapolis, so you also have access to sites like the Minnihaha Falls, Fort Snelling State Park, and world-class restaurants like Tenant and the Sea Salt Eatery.