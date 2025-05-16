A Popular Swim Pond Near Minneapolis Is A Crystal-Clear Summer Paradise Lined With Spotless Sandy Beaches

The Land of 10,000 Lakes, also known as Minnesota, has plenty of bodies of water to choose from — 11,842 to be exact — so picking a spot to visit for a lake vacation can actually be daunting. So, let's take a piece of advice from the late artist Prince in the film "Purple Rain," when he famously said, "...you have to purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka."

The lake is the largest in the Twin Cities metro at 14,000 acres, which makes for a great vacation spot. In fact, the name Minnetonka means "big water" in the Dakota language. Even if you're not too thrilled about being near such a large lake, which could be dangerous for young children, Lake Minnetonka features its own swimming pond with a beach. Should you want to stay dry, you'll find a historic drive-in diner, every kind of outdoor adventure you can imagine, and a festival all about the man who put Minneapolis on the map.

To get to Lake Minnetonka, you can fly into Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport — widely known as America's best — and rent a car. The drive to the small town of Minnetrista to reach Lake Minnetonka Regional Park takes less than 30 minutes. There are several charming communities around the lake that make great home bases, including Wayzata and Excelsior, a gorgeous lakeside city known for its laid-back shopping, delicious dining, and historic downtown.