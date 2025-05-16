Croatia's Underrated 'Island Of Vitality' Has Scenic Hikes, Crystal Clear Seas, And Rejuvenating Spas

When planning a trip to Croatia, you may have heard of its more popular islands like Hvar and Brač (a tiny town off the coast with sleepy village vibes), but there are over 700 island paradises that belong to the country. With its endless beaches and recreational activities, Croatia is a wildly underrated vacation destination with the cleanest water for swimming in all of Europe.

For those in the know, Lošinj is an island fondly referred to as the "Island of Vitality" because it is a sanctuary of natural beauty, tranquil hiking trails, pristine beaches, and holistic wellness retreats. From its scenic promenades and crystal-clear seas to its invigorating spas and rich local history, this island offers a rejuvenating escape unlike any other. Balancing natural beauty with restorative experiences, Lošinj is an ideal retreat for those seeking more than just a typical beach holiday. Whether you're wandering the scenic hiking trails, savoring a sunset at Čikat Bay, indulging in a sea salt massage, or learning about the island's maritime past, this Croatian gem is sure to leave you feeling revitalized.