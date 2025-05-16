Croatia's Underrated 'Island Of Vitality' Has Scenic Hikes, Crystal Clear Seas, And Rejuvenating Spas
When planning a trip to Croatia, you may have heard of its more popular islands like Hvar and Brač (a tiny town off the coast with sleepy village vibes), but there are over 700 island paradises that belong to the country. With its endless beaches and recreational activities, Croatia is a wildly underrated vacation destination with the cleanest water for swimming in all of Europe.
For those in the know, Lošinj is an island fondly referred to as the "Island of Vitality" because it is a sanctuary of natural beauty, tranquil hiking trails, pristine beaches, and holistic wellness retreats. From its scenic promenades and crystal-clear seas to its invigorating spas and rich local history, this island offers a rejuvenating escape unlike any other. Balancing natural beauty with restorative experiences, Lošinj is an ideal retreat for those seeking more than just a typical beach holiday. Whether you're wandering the scenic hiking trails, savoring a sunset at Čikat Bay, indulging in a sea salt massage, or learning about the island's maritime past, this Croatian gem is sure to leave you feeling revitalized.
Croatia's hub of vitality — Lošinj
Lošinj has earned its moniker as the "Island of Vitality" for a reason. The island's air is rich in fragrances from the abundant pine forests, making every breath a therapeutic experience. For those seeking a deeper sense of relaxation, several top-tier spas provide exceptional treatments. The opulent wellness center Hotel Bellevue Spa Clinic in Čikat Bay is renowned for its anti-stress and detox programs, combining modern therapeutic techniques with Lošinj's natural resources, like sea salt and aromatic herbs. There's also the picturesque Vitality Hotel Punta, which overlooks the sea in Veli Lošinj and offers specialized spa treatments such as massages, hydrotherapy, and deep muscle recovery treatments. At Mali Lošinj, you'll find Aurora Wellness and Spa, a health and relaxation center featuring a heated seawater pool, a range of saunas, and signature treatments using local olive oil and herbal essences.
Aside from its endless array of spas and wellness centers, Lošinj is a hiker's paradise, with over 170 miles of well-marked trails weaving through pine forests, olive groves, and coastal cliffs. A standout route includes the Čikat to Providenca Trail, a 10-mile route offering breathtaking views of the entire Lošinj archipelago. Along the way, informative plaques detail the island's flora, fauna, and fascinating maritime history. The Mount Osoršćica hike, one of the island's most popular, leads to the summit of Televrin, offering panoramic vistas of the Adriatic Sea and neighboring islands. The hike can be challenging, but it is well worth the effort, especially for the surrounding views. For those wanting something more leisurely, a stroll through the pine canopy of Čikat Forest Park is one of Lošinj's best offerings.
Lošinj is one of the Adriatic's pearls
The journey to Lošinj is scenic in itself. Travelers can catch a ferry from Zadar or Brestova, opt for a more convenient catamaran service from Pula or Zadar, or take a bus from Zagreb or Rijeka. You can also rent a car, as Lošinj is an excellent stop on a road trip exploring Croatia's most scenic beaches. If you're flying in, the nearest airport is in Rijeka. Once on the island, renting a bike or scooter is the best way to explore the archipelago's many hidden coves and forested trails.
Once there, visitors will be stunned by the Adriatic Sea surrounding Lošinj, an alluring turquoise expanse that is perfect for swimming, sailing, and snorkeling. From sandy bays to rocky coves, each of Lošinj's beaches has its unique charm. Must-visits are Veli Žal, a family-friendly sandy beach with calm, shallow waters, and Bojčić Beach, a small, pebble-strewn cove with crystal-clear waters and a relaxed vibe. You can also go snorkeling at Sveti Martin Bay, which is known for its abundant marine life. For a truly memorable experience, embark on a dolphin watching tour to spot some of the 200 resident bottlenose dolphins that call these waters home. If you need a place to unwind and rejuvenate this summer, pack your bags, breathe in the fragrant pine-scented air, and set sail for Croatia's underrated Island of Vitality.